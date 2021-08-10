WATCH LIVE: City-county COVID-19 briefing

City and county officials will meet today to brief the public on the COVID-19 pandemic this afternoon.

You can watch the live stream of the event here.

Among those who are expected to speak include Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo, Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales and county public health director Annette Rodriguez.

Canales is expected to discuss the Rapid Infusion Centers being established in Nueces County to combat COVID-19.

The press conference is set to begin at 4 p.m.

You can watch the live stream of the event here.

Infusion therapy administers monoclonal antibodies to stimulate the immune system in at-risk patients suffering from mild-to-moderate COVID symptoms and can help patients avoid hospitalization by lessening the symptoms and shortening the duration of their illness.

