Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

New U.S. energy security advisor to tackle Nord Stream 2 risks - State Dept

By Simon Lewis
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday appointed former diplomat Amos Hochstein as a senior advisor for energy security to work on the fallout from the Russia-backed Nord Stream 2 pipeline, among other energy issues, according to a statement.

The United States last month reached an agreement with Germany that sought to mitigate the risks of Russia using energy as a weapon against U.S. allies in Central and Eastern Europe as the pipeline, which will transport Russian gas to Europe, nears completion.

Washington has waived sanctions against the pipeline’s operating company and its chief executive despite an outcry from countries like Ukraine, traditionally a transit route for Russian energy exports.

Hochstein, a former political advisor and lobbyist, was a special envoy for international energy affairs and an assistant secretary of state for energy resources during the President Barack Obama’s tenure.

“His immediate focus will be implementation of measures to reduce the risks posed by the Nord Stream 2 pipeline... European Energy Security, and our Climate Goals,” Blinken said in the statement. (Reporting by Simon Lewis; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

159K+
Followers
192K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Amos Hochstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Resources#U S#Ukraine#State Dept#Nord Stream 2#Russian#European Energy Security#Climate Goals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Iranian intelligence plot reaches US soil — and should complicate negotiations

In mid-July, the Department of Justice charged that the Islamic Republic of Iran directed four intelligence operatives to kidnap Masih Alinejad, an Iranian-American journalist, from her home in Brooklyn, N.Y. The alleged plot against the Voice of America reporter is the most audacious on American soil since Iran sought to assassinate Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the United States in 2011 at a restaurant two miles from the White House.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

US, Russian defense chiefs talk by phone about ‘strategic stability’

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, have spoken by telephone about ongoing “strategic stability” talks launched last month after a recent presidential summit. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on August...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

U.S. sanctions oil smuggling network linked to Iran's Quds Force

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The United States has levied sanctions on an international oil smuggling network it says supports the Quds Force, a military unit in Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard, the Treasury Department announced Friday. The department's Office of Foreign Assets Control says the financial action targets Mahmood Rashid Amur...
U.S. PoliticsBirmingham Star

US imposes sanctions on Omani broker smuggling Iranian oil

Washington [US], August 13 (ANI): The United States imposed sanctions against Omani broker Mahmood Rashid Amur Al Habsi, other individuals and businesses for their alleged role in smuggling oil from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF), Treasury Department said in a statement on Friday. "Today, the US Department of...
Foreign Policy94.1 Duke FM

Sherman stresses U.S. support for Lithuania against ‘coercive’ China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke with Lithuania’s foreign minister on Friday and reiterated U.S. support for the country in the face of pressure from China over its decision to develop ties with Taiwan, the State Department said. Sherman told Gabrielius Landsbergis the United States...
U.S. Politicskdal610.com

U.S. Treasury sanctions Cuban officials, military unit over violence

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury Department said on Friday it was imposing sanctions on two Cuban Ministry of Interior officials and a military unit over the Cuban government’s crackdown on protesters last month. The department said it was sanctioning Romarico Vidal Sotomayor Garcia and Pedro Orlando Martinez Fernandez and...
Foreign PolicyMarietta Daily Journal

Belarus regime to get $1 billion from IMF, undermining US push

Belarus’s authoritarian regime, weighed down by sanctions imposed by the U.S. and European Union, is set to get an almost $1 billion lifeline from the International Monetary Fund. That’s happening despite calls for the IMF to cut off President Alexander Lukashenko’s government following Western accusations of fraud in last year’s...
Worlddallassun.com

Blinken discusses Afghanistan with NATO, Canada, Germany

Washington DC [US], August 13 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has held phone talks with his Canadian and German counterparts as well as the NATO chief to discuss plans for embassy staff drawdown in Afghanistan, the State Department said. The Taliban has managed to capture several key provincial...
MilitaryUS News and World Report

U.S. Mobilizes 3,000 Troops to Kabul for Embassy Staff Drawdown

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Faced with unexpectedly rapid military gains https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taliban-battle-government-forces-us-fears-kabul-could-fall-90-days-2021-08-12 by the Taliban, the United States decided on Thursday to dramatically scale down its embassy in Kabul and send about 3,000 troops temporarily to aid the evacuation of staff. News of the drawdown, which was first reported by Reuters, underscored...
Congress & CourtsScience Now

‘Big step forward.’ Energy expert analyzes the new U.S. infrastructure bill

The U.S. Senate yesterday passed legislation that calls for spending $1 trillion—including $550 billion in new funds—on improving the nation’s infrastructure. Most of the funding will go to upgrading transportation, water, and power infrastructure, as well as expanding broadband internet access. But the bill also includes some money for R&D, primarily for advancing clean energy technologies, including electric vehicles and efforts to trap carbon dioxide produced by power plants before it enters the atmosphere.

Comments / 0

Community Policy