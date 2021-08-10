Help! They’re making an alcoholic Mountain Dew: ‘The axe body spray of booze’

Mountain Dew has mountain done it again: The beverage brand is capitalising on its suspiciously devout cult following, and producing yet another questionable beverage (remember Mountain Dew Red?) — spiked Mountain Dew.

PepsiCo has announced their plans to produce a Mountain Dew-branded malt beverage called “Hard Mtn Dew,” whichi s set to U.S. hit shelves in early 2022. Pepsi’s announcement comes just months after its rival, Coca Cola, publicised their own “Topo Chico Hard Seltzer.”

Hard Mtn Dew will be produced in collaboration with Sam Adams bewer Boston Beer, and according to the companies, will have a slight citrus flavour. The new Dew will contain 5 percent alcohol by volume, and fall into the category of “malt beverage.”

“We know that adult drinkers’ tastes are evolving, and they are looking for new and exciting flavorful beverages,” Boston Beers Chief Executive Officer said about their innovative product, via Reuters.

Twitter was quick to compare the upcoming evolution of Mountain Dew to the very notorious — and dangerous —“Four Loko,” a short-lived a caffeinated malt beverage from the late 2000s. If you were lucky enough not to live in the United States from 2005 to 2010, it’s not like you’d remember it anyway, as it was quite literally on college campuses banned due to how often students blacked out after consuming it.

This led to the the FDA banning Four Loko completely. In 2010, FDA issues a warning about drinks that combined caffeine with alcohol, as they were a “public health concern.”

Others couldn’t help but notice the can’s resemblance to early 2000’s fashion line Ed Hardy.

Some assert they’d already beaten PepsiCo to the (spiked) punch.

But mainly, it seems people are concerned. And rightfully so.

Hide your kids, hide your liquor cabinets.