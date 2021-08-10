Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Quantum Cascade Lasers (QCL)

Photonics.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHamamatsu’s QCL product lineup now includes lasers in a smaller butterfly package. Along with the reduction in size comes a reduction in power consumption, up to 40%. The butterfly-package QCLs retain internal TEC elements and are also available with an integrated lens. They are suitable for gas analysis and IR spectroscopy, for example.

www.photonics.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lasers#Quantum#Ir#Hamamatsu Corporation#Photonics Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Technologythecustomer.net

Quantum Metric Launches Journeys

Quantum Metric, the pioneer in Continuous Product Design (CPD), a methodology that helps organizations build better digital products faster, announced the launch of Quantum Metric Journeys, a new feature providing visualization across every touchpoint in the customer journey. Moving beyond traditional journey analytics, Quantum Metric brings a unique offering to the market, providing actionable context for each customer insight.
EconomyPhotonics.com

Custom Polymer Optics

Diverse Optics is the leader in diamond turning and precision injection molding of custom polymer optics. For over 25 years, we’ve manufactured the most challenging components and assemblies for leading defense, medical, and commercial applications. Whether it’s prototypes or production molded optics, we’ll show you how polymer optics are perfected.
ElectronicsPhotonics.com

Compact Laser Vibrometer

Built upon the photonics chip and all-in-one packaging technologies, the MV-H series compact laser vibrometer sensor(module) can perform precise noncontact vibration measurement from DC to 2.5 MHz. It can be widely used in automation production lines (i.e., laptop PC production line) or as a portable testing solution in various industries, such as aerospace and biomedical.
Computersarxiv.org

A Quantum Hamiltonian Simulation Benchmark

Hamiltonian simulation is one of the most important problems in quantum computation, and quantum singular value transformation (QSVT) is an efficient way to simulate a general class of Hamiltonians. However, the QSVT circuit typically involves multiple ancilla qubits and multi-qubit control gates. We propose a drastically simplified quantum circuit called the minimal QSVT circuit, which uses only one ancilla qubit to simulate a class of $n$-qubit random Hamiltonians. We formulate a simple metric called the quantum unitary evolution score (QUES), which is a scalable quantum benchmark and can be verified without any need for classical computation. We demonstrate that QUES is directly related to the circuit fidelity, and the classical hardness of an associated quantum circuit sampling problem. Theoretical analysis suggests under suitable assumptions, there exists an "optimal" simulation time $t^{\text{opt}}\approx 4.81$, at which even a noisy quantum device may be sufficient to demonstrate the classical hardness.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Genetic optimization of quantum annealing

The study of optimal control of quantum annealing by modulating the pace of evolution and by introducing a counterdiabatic potential has gained significant attention in recent times. In this work, we present a numerical approach based on genetic algorithms to improve the performance of quantum annealing, which evades the Landau-Zener transitions to navigate to the ground state of the final Hamiltonian with high probability. We optimize the annealing schedules starting from polynomial ansatz by treating their coefficients as chromosomes of the genetic algorithm. We also explore shortcuts to adiabaticity by computing a practically feasible $k$-local optimal driving operator, showing that even for $k=1$ we achieve substantial improvement of the fidelity over the standard annealing solution. With these genetically optimized annealing schedules and/or optimal driving operators, we are able to perform quantum annealing in relatively short time-scales and with larger fidelity compared to traditional approaches.
Computersarxiv.org

Ultrafast holonomic quantum gates

Quantum computation based on geometric phase is generally believed to be more robust against certain errors or noises than the conventional dynamical strategy. However, the gate error caused by the decoherence effect is inevitable, and thus faster gate operations are highly desired. Here, we propose a nonadiabatic holonomic quantum computation (NHQC) scheme based on detuned interactions on Delta-type three-level system, which combines the time-optimal control technique with the time-independent detuning adjustment to further accelerate universal gate operations, so that the gate-time can be greatly shortened within the hardware limitation, and thus high-fidelity gates can be obtained. Meanwhile, our numerical simulations show that the gate robustness is also stronger than previous schemes. Finally, we present an implementation of our proposal on superconducting quantum circuits, with a decoherence-free subspace encoding, with the experimentally demonstrated parametrically tunable coupling technique, which also simplifies previous investigations. Therefore, our protocol provides a more promising alternative for future fault-tolerant quantum computation.
Electronicsmactrast.com

MacTrast Deals: TOKK™ Fingerprint USB

TOKK™ Fingerprint USB is a USB flash drive that stores up to 32 GB of information and secures with your fingerprint. It acts as a digital safe, requiring an owner’s fingerprint to enter any uploaded data. Description. The TOKK™ Fingerprint USB is a USB flash drive that stores up to...
ElectronicsLiliputing

PineNote E Ink tablet with RK3566 processor and pen support coming this year for $399

Pine64, maker of inexpensive, Linux-friendly laptops, tablets, phones, and single board computer plans to launch its first device with an ePaper display later this year. While most of the company’s products to date have been low cost devices meant to spur open source software development, the upcoming PineNote will sell for $399, making it one of Pine64’s highest cost devices. By it will also be one of the most powerful gadgets to date on the eReader/ E Ink tablet space.
Cell Phonesthefastmode.com

Qualcomm 5G Mobile Platform Powers Samsung's Foldable 5G Smartphones

Qualcomm Technologies announced that its flagship Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform is powering Samsung Electronics' latest cutting-edge foldable smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3. Snapdragon 888, which powers both devices globally, packs industry-leading innovations in connectivity, AI, gaming, and photography to enable the premium Android experiences...
ElectronicsElectronic Engineering Times

Infineon MCU Provides USB PD 3.1 Support

Infineon's MCU features USB PD 3.1 support and is targeted at any embedded system that provides or consumes power up to 28V (140W). Infineon Technologies AG’s high-voltage microcontroller (MCU) EZ-PD PMG1 (Power Delivery Microcontroller Gen1) features USB Power Delivery (USB PD) 3.1 support and is targeted at any embedded system that provides or consumes power up to 28V (140W). The device supports higher power capabilities defined in the USB PD 3.1 specification and leverages the MCU to provide additional control capability. The new products are ideal for consumer, industrial and communications markets for applications such as smart speakers, routers, power and garden tools.
ElectronicsElectronic Engineering Times

Rechargeable Batteries Make Life Better

Rechargeable batteries provide untethered power, enabling convenience, dependability, less waste, and mobility. Unplug and recharge and learn how rechargeable battery technology makes life better. What’s happening in the power management space amid the never-ending drive to lower power consumption in more and more complex technologies and applications? What about in...
Engineeringsemiengineering.com

Impact Of GAA Transistors At 3/2nm

The chip industry is poised for another change in transistor structure as gate-all-around (GAA) FETs replace finFETs at 3nm and below, creating a new set of challenges for design teams that will need to be fully understood and addressed. GAA FETs are considered an evolutionary step from finFETs, but the...
Computerstheappletech.net

Replace Your Old Slow Laptop With This Powerful 13-inch MacBook Pro M1/8GB/256GB For $1100

Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro M1/8GB/256GB is available for $1,099.99 on Amazon. You’ll save $199 on a product that normally sells for $1,299, a $199 savings, with today’s deal matching the all-time low recorded only twice before. With the start of the autumn semester approaching and the back-to-school season well underway, now is an excellent time to try out Apple Silicon with the latest MacBook Pro at its lowest price yet. You can expect 17 hours of battery life and a 13-inch Retina display with the new M1 CPU under the hood. Its two Thunderbolt ports work in tandem with Wi-Fi 6 to provide lightning-fast connectivity whether at home or on the go.
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Pine64 PineNote E Ink tablet soon launching for $399

In their latest August 2021 update the develop and team over at Pine64 have introduced their new PineNote E Ink tablet soon to be launched and available to purchase priced at $399. Equipped with a 10.1 inch, 1872 x 1404 pixel E Ink display offering users 16 levels of gray and a refresh rate of 60hz. The tablet is powered by a Rockchip RK3566 quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor supported by 4GB of LPDDR4 memory and equipped with 128GB of eMMC storage.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Xiaomi CyberDog quadruped robot has proprietary servo motors for speed and agility

Co-create with other Xiaomi fans when you have the Xiaomi CyberDog quadruped robot. The CyberDog boasts proprietary servo motors that give the robot speed, range of motion, and agility. In fact, it performs high-speed movements up to 3.2 m/s. And it even does backflips. What’s more, the NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX platform powers this robot dog. This AI supercomputer features 384 CUDA Cores, a 6 Carmel ARM CPU, 48 Tensor Cores, and much more. Moreover, 11 sensors give the robot instant feedback, helping to direct its movements. Futhermore, AI camera sensors allow this robot to perceive its surroundings. There’s also SLAM, autonomous object tracking, and centimeter-scale obstacle avoidance navigation. This way, CyberDog creates maps and analyzes its surroundings in real time. It also responds to voice-commands and follows its owner, just like a real dog. Finally, the open source platform welcomes developers to experiment.
Computersgadgetsin.com

HyperDrive HD41 4-In-1 USB-C Hub with 100W PD

The HyperDrive HD41 4-in-1 USB-C hub lets you easily connect more devices to your computer, and using 100W Power Delivery, it charges your laptop while you work or play. The 4-in-1 USB-C hub measures 3.35 x 1.34 x 0.55 inches and weighs 1.34oz. As shown in the images, the hub delivers a compact form factor so that you can easily take it with you for work, study or travel. Meanwhile, the aluminum enclosure not only allows for long-lasting durability, but also complements to your laptop or desktop.
SoftwarePhys.org

A complete platform for quantum computing

In a new groundbreaking work, researchers from DTU have now realized the complete platform for an optical quantum computer. The platform is universal and scalable, it all takes place at room temperature, and the technology is directly compatible with standard fiber optic networks. This puts DTU right at the forefront of the development.

Comments / 0

Community Policy