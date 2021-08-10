Quantum Cascade Lasers (QCL)

Quantum computation based on geometric phase is generally believed to be more robust against certain errors or noises than the conventional dynamical strategy. However, the gate error caused by the decoherence effect is inevitable, and thus faster gate operations are highly desired. Here, we propose a nonadiabatic holonomic quantum computation (NHQC) scheme based on detuned interactions on Delta-type three-level system, which combines the time-optimal control technique with the time-independent detuning adjustment to further accelerate universal gate operations, so that the gate-time can be greatly shortened within the hardware limitation, and thus high-fidelity gates can be obtained. Meanwhile, our numerical simulations show that the gate robustness is also stronger than previous schemes. Finally, we present an implementation of our proposal on superconducting quantum circuits, with a decoherence-free subspace encoding, with the experimentally demonstrated parametrically tunable coupling technique, which also simplifies previous investigations. Therefore, our protocol provides a more promising alternative for future fault-tolerant quantum computation.