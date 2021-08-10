25 thoughtful housewarming gifts your host will love

It's time to celebrate everyone who bought a home during the pandemic! Reviewed.com

As someone who bought a house during the pandemic, I’ll be the first to admit it was a bummer that friends and family couldn’t come see our new home. However, now that the world is (somewhat) returning to normal, we’re definitely planning a big housewarming party to “break in” our house—and I’m sure we’re not the only ones.

If you’ve been inundated with housewarming party invitations, you might be struggling to come up with fun and functional presents for all the new homeowners . You could always bring a bottle of wine, but if you want to stand out from the crowd, here are some of our favorite unique housewarming gifts.

1. A custom doormat with their family name

It's an easy way to make a house feel more homey. Etsy / Imagineered

Help turn their new house into a home with this adorable custom doormat. It’s made from coir with a non-slip PVC backing, and you’re able to have it personalized with your recipient’s last name. There are three mat sizes to choose from, and the design includes a simple border around the edges, as well as a cute little heart.

Get the Imagineered Family Name Doormat from Etsy for $14.95+

2. An array of mini cupcakes from Baked by Melissa

Showing up to a party with dessert is always a smart move. Baked by Melissa

You’re sure to be welcomed with open arms if you show up to the party bearing a tray of cupcakes from Baked by Melissa . These incredible mini cupcakes come in a wide variety of flavors—ranging from red velvet to chocolate chip pancake—and their bite-sized form is ideal for snacking. Plus, you can save 15% when you buy a Party Pack of 100 cupcakes. (And no, we won’t tell if you leave a few at home for yourself.)

Get the Party Time Cupcakes 100-Pack from Baked by Melissa for $120

3. This cult-favorite oversized candle from Anthropologie

This huge candle can burn for 250 hours, so it will last them years! Anthropologie

No home is completely without a few candles to set the mood, and the Capri Blue Colossal Mercury Candle is an iconic choice. This monstrous candle is a whopping 130 ounces and 9 inches in diameter, and it will burn for 250 hours via its five wicks. The candle’s scent is “Volcano,” which has notes of tropical fruits, sugared oranges, lemons and limes, and it’s the perfect piece of decor for a coffee table, according to nearly 140 shoppers.

Get the Capri Blue Colossal Mercury Glass Candle from Anthropologie for $178

4. This versatile pan that’s perfect for new homeowners

This multi-purpose piece of cookware is ideal for first-time homeowners. Our Place

For those people that are furnishing their very first home, the iconic Always Pan would make an ideal gift. This versatile piece of cookware does more than double duty—it can replace eight must-have items in the kitchen, acting as a fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. Impressive, right? The Always Pan comes in a variety of trendy colors, and it has a high-performance nonstick coating that’s forgiving for novice chefs.

Get the Always Pan from Our Place for $145

5. A set of beautiful colored coupe glasses

These stunning hand-blown glasses come in a rainbow of pretty colors. Estelle Colored Glass

For your most posh friends, you can’t go wrong gifting them a set of glassware from Estelle Colored Glass. These heirloom-quality glasses are hand-blown in a rainbow of stunning colors, and while the brand offers wine and martini glasses, I have a soft spot for their champagne coupe glasses, which are ideal for celebrations and come in a set of six.

Get the Estelle Colored Champagne Coupe Stemware from West Elm for $195

6. A custom address stamp for their new home

The move isn't official until they have a stamp of their new address! Etsy / HappyStampStudio

A new home means a new address—which makes an address stamp a much-needed gift. This stamp can be customized with the recipient’s last name and return address, and you can choose whether you want it to be self-inking or handle mounted. The seller sends you a proof of the design before to ensure it’s exactly the way you’d like, and they even offer unlimited adjustments to the design. How’s that for customer service?

Get the Happy Stamp Studio Address Stamp from Etsy for $14.90+

7. This amazing apron with lots of hidden features

This apron is a must-have for anyone who likes to cook or bake. Food52

I firmly believe that everyone should own the Five Two Ultimate Apron—I received it as a birthday gift several years ago, and it’s hands-down the best apron I’ve ever used. It’s made from a thick cotton twill fabric that comes in several colors, and it has a number of useful features, such as a conversion chart inside one of the pockets and built-in pot holders on the lower corners. It has extra-long waist ties and an adjustable neck strap, and it’s incredibly comfortable to wear around the kitchen.

Get the Five Two Ultimate Apron from Food52 for $45

8. A special candle to celebrate homeownership

This candle has a warm, welcoming scent. Homesick

Homesick might be known for its location-themed candles, but they also offer candles for special occasions, including a new home. The brand’s New Home candle comes in a pretty glass jar, and it’s made from a natural soy wax blend. The candle can burn for over 60 hours, and its scent features notes of jasmine, cedarwood, lime, sandalwood, and more.

Get the New Home Candle from Homesick for $34

9. A custom watercolor portrait of their new house

This artist will turn a photo of your recipient's new house into a work of art. Etsy / WillowBeeSigns

Commemorate the beginning of a new chapter with this lovely watercolor-style print of your recipient’s new home. The seller uses a real photo to create a stylized depiction of the house, and you can have it personalized with the family’s name and address, if designed. There are several sizes to choose from, and you can even have it finished with a wood frame.

Get the WillowBeeSigns Watercolor Home Portrait from Etsy for $26+

10. One of our favorite smart speakers

Their new home is just missing one thing: Alexa! Amazon

The latest version of the Amazon Echo is one of our top-rated smart speakers , and it would make the perfect addition to any new home. It has a modern aesthetic, taking the form of a fabric-covered orb with a light-up strip around the base, and it offers premium sound, making it ideal for playing music. Plus, having Alexa nearby is always convenient, as she can assist you with checking the news, traffic, and weather, setting reminders and alarms, adding things to your shopping list, and gaining voice control for your compatible smart home devices.

Get the Echo 4th Gen from Amazon for $99.99

11. A bundle of sustainable cleaning supplies

Outfit their new digs with sustainable (yet effective) cleaning products. Cleancult

If you’re shopping for an eco-friendly homeowner , cleaning supplies from Cleancult are sure to be a hit. The brand is dedicated to providing safe and sustainable cleaning products, including everything from dish soap to laundry detergent, and they use 100% recyclable packaging that’s made in the USA. The Complete Home Bundle comes with everything needed to outfit a new home, including a set of reusable glass bottles and essential products like bar soap, dishwasher tablets, hand soap, dish soap, and more.

Get the Complete Home Bundle from Cleancult for $89.99

12. These elegant monogram coasters

These coasters are crafted from white marble. Oliver Bonas.

You can never have too many coasters, especially if you regularly host parties. These handmade white marble coasters feature a stylish monogram of your recipient’s initial in the middle in a gold-toned brass. The sleek design is ideal for displaying on a coffee table or home bar, and you’re sure to see them put to good use at future gatherings.

Get the Alphabet Initial Gold & White Marble Coasters from Oliver Bonas for $14

13. The pizza oven that everyone is obsessed with right now

Don't be surprised when you get invited to monthly pizza nights. Ooni

And by “everyone,” I mean me—I’m obsessed with it. You’ll definitely win the award for best housewarming gift if you show up with an Ooni Pizza Oven in tow. These portable outdoor pizza ovens are the darling of social media right now, as they can bake a delicious pie in just 60 seconds thanks to their 900+ degree temperatures. This particular model is fueled by propane and can fit pizzas up to 12 inches across, but the brand has other oven sizes and fuel types , as well.

Get the Ooni Koda Pizza Oven from Ooni for $349

14. A charcuterie board for delicious spreads

Any avid host or hostess will get ample use out of this display platter. Uncommon Goods

If the party host is a big fan of charcuterie boards, they’ll love this customized swivel board for displaying meats, cheese, and buts. It's constructed from bamboo, and it comes in large and small sizes with a 17-inch or 13-inch diameter, respectively. It’s broken up into different levels to keep ingredients separated, and there’s a small storage drawer for the included serving tools.

Get the Compact Swivel Cheese Board with Knives from Uncommon Goods for $45+

15. A sweet sign to hang in their entryway

The 3D lettering really makes this sign pop. Etsy / KoiosCrafts

If you haven’t figured it out by now, Etsy is a treasure trove of thoughtful, handmade housewarming gifts, and this has to be one of my favorites. It’s a custom sign that reads “Home sweet home,” and you can have it personalized with the family name and moving date. There are two sizes to choose from, as well as several finish colors, and it has 3D lettering to help the sign really pop!

Get the KoiosCrafts Home Sweet Home Sign from Etsy for $42+

16. A money tree to bring them good fortune

Money trees are often considered a symbol of prosperity, making them the perfect housewarming gift. The Sill

Money trees are a symbol of prosperity, so these cute plants make a wonderful housewarming gift. You can order one online from The Sill, selecting from two planter styles and five colors. The plant comes with a cool braided trunk, and they’re tolerant of a variety of conditions, making it a resilient choice for those with brown thumbs.

Get the Money Tree Plant from The Sill for $55

17. A set of pretty measuring cups to display in the kitchen

These measuring cups are too cute to leave in the cupboard. Anthropologie

Who doesn’t love kitchen knickknacks? This adorable set of measuring cups are much more aesthetically pleasing than your average stainless steel ones. The stoneware cups are hand-painted with botanical designs, and the set includes 1/4-, 1/3-, 1/2-, and 1-cup sizes. The pieces are microwave and dishwasher safe, and they’ll make a charming addition to any baker’s arsenal.

Get the Dagny Measuring Cups from Anthropologie for $32

18. A key holder that’s personalized with a map of their neighborhood

This family-sized key holder has a laser-engraved map of their new neighborhood. Etsy / OakdeneDesigns

Home is where you hang your hat—and your keys—and your recipient will love displaying their keys on this custom map key holder. The decor piece is crafted from stainless steel, and you can have it customized with a map of your giftee’s new neighborhood, as well as their family name. The design is precision cut using lasers, and it has four key hooks below.

Get the OakdeneDesigns Personalised Map Family Key Holder from Etsy for $31.84

19. Address labels to let people know they’ve moved

These unique wrap-around labels have a return address, as well as a fun decal announcing their move. Minted

It’s always frustrating when people send mail to your old home, but your recipient can make sure everyone knows their new address with these cool wrap-around labels. Designed to be placed on envelopes, one side of the design features a traditional return address, while the other has a bright decal that says “We’ve Moved!” There are three colors to choose from, and the labels come in a set of 50.

Get the No Place Like Home Skinnywrap Address Labels from Minted for $28

20. A membership to have wine delivered monthly

Who could say no to monthly wine deliveries? Winc

Wine is a classic gift to bring to a housewarming party, but you know what’s better than a single bottle of wine? A recurring subscription of wine that shows up on their doorstep every month. Winc is a wine club that delivers several bottles of delicious vino each month, and each carefully curated box includes bottles based on the recipient’s personal preferences. Plus, Winc makes it easy to give a one-, two-, or three-month subscription .

Sign up for a Winc Wine Club Membership

21. A beautiful set for their bathroom

This stunning set is the perfect accent in any bathroom. Wayfair

This set of bathroom accessories will make a charming addition to your giftee’s master bath (or guest bath for that matter). It’s made from solid walnut, giving it a one-of-a-kind rustic appearance, and it comes with a lotion pump, two canisters, and a tray. The tray is the perfect spot to display perfumes, lotions, specialty soaps, or bathroom tools, and honestly, once you see how pretty it is, you may end up wanting this set for yourself.

Get the Danube 4 Piece Bathroom Accessory Set from Wayfair for $68.99

22. A matching set of table linens

You can help to dress up their new table with matching napkins and a table runner. West Elm

Your giftee will love setting the table in their new home with these stunning linens. This set from West Elm comes with one runner, four placemats, and four napkins, and the fabric is available in five neutral shades. The linens are all made of 100 percent cotton that can be machine washed when dirty.

Get the Cotton Canvas Table Linens from West Elm for $92.50

23. This cool wine serving tray for their house parties

It's never been easier to serve drinks at a party! Uncommon Goods

Your host won’t need to take multiple trips to serve wine to guests when they have this wine serving tray. Its unique design can hold a bottle of wine, as well as four stemmed wine glasses, and it’s crafted from mango wood with a mandala-inspired pattern etched into the surface. You can even have the tray personalized with the family’s name for an extra-thoughtful touch.

Get the Personalized Wine Serving Tray from Uncommon Goods for $85

24. A cozy new bed for their dogs

Dogs deserve nice things, too! The Foggy Dog

Forget the humans—bring a housewarming gift for their dog! This gingham dog bed is sure to be a favorite for any pooch, as it comes in four sizes to suit all breeds. You can choose from three different fabric colors, each one as pretty as the next, and you can opt to have get a “Sustainafill” insert, memory foam insert, or just the cover. The dog will love how comfy the bed is, and its parents will appreciate the bed’s stylish appearance.

Get the Gingham Check Dog Bed from The Foggy Dog for $45

25. A beautiful blanket to grace their living room or porch

These cozy blankets are perfect for snuggling up on cold nights. ChappyWrap

As a lifelong New Englander, I love supporting local brands, and it’s easy to do with ChappyWraps. These beautiful blankets are made from a cotton-acrylic blend, and they have a unique jacquard weave that gives them a fun reversible design. They’re ideal for curling up on the couch or in bed, but they can also be taken on the go, serving as a picnic blanket or wrap when they head out on the boat.

Get the True North Navy Blanket from ChappyWraps for $135

