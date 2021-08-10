Santos, Hudson Ferreira - (1) count of Rape (F1); (1) count of Sexual Assault (F2); (2) counts of Aggravated Indecent...

On August 5th, 2021, Hudson Ferreira Santos (32) of Palmyra, PA was charged with: (1) count of Rape (F1); (1) count of Sexual Assault (F2); (2) counts of Aggravated Indecent Assault (F2); (1) count of Indecent Assault (M1); (1) count of Indecent Assault (M2); and (1) count of Strangulation (F2). The charges were the result of an incident that occurred on June 3rd, 2021 at a residence on Spring Valley Rd. in East Hempfield Twp., which was reported to police on June 5th, 2021. Santos is accused of digitally penetrating, and then raping a 22-year-old female inside of her residence. Santos was arraigned before MDJ Brian Chudzik and bail was set at $400,000, which Santos was unable to post. Santos was remanded to Lancaster County Prison.