Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Local doctor explains Christina Applegate's MS diagnosis

By Amanda Merrell
Posted by 
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KRIW3_0bNch8Qd00

Christina Applegate revealed on Twitter Monday night that she’s living with multiple sclerosis. The Emmy-Award-winning actress said she found out a few months ago, calling the diagnosis a “tough road.”

News 5 spoke with Dr. Hesham Abboud, the Director of the Multiple Sclerosis and Neuroimmunology Program at the UH Cleveland Medical Center. He went over several risk factors for MS, including vitamin D deficiency. You might also create an inflammatory environment in your own body.

“Smoking, for example, can predispose [someone] to MS,” he explained. There’s also a genetic component to consider. Dr. Abboud says there’s a slightly increased risk of MS if you have a family history of the condition.

So what does it mean to live with MS? Dr. Abboud described the condition as “an immune-mediated disease in which the immune system attacks the brain and or the spinal cord of the patients, instead of protecting the patient.” That can cause inflammation in the brain or spinal cord and lead to neurological symptoms like paralysis, sensory loss and decreased visual acuity.

There are treatments for those experiencing a flare-up of MS. Dr. Abboud says those treatments may include oral medication, intravenous infusions, and in some cases, self-injection. He believes Applegate’s decision to share her diagnosis will have a positive impact going forward.

“It kind of brings attention to a certain disease…which always have, you know, positive implications in terms of research funding,” he said. It also helps other patients living with MS to have someone they can identify with, and gets people talking and learning more about the disease.

It’s not the first time Applegate got people talking about their health. In 2008 she revealed her battle with breast cancer, after which she had a double mastectomy, and had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed.

The National Multiple Sclerosis Society estimates there are more than 2.3 million people living with MS across the world.

Comments / 0

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christina Applegate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamin D Deficiency#Breast Cancer#Multiple Sclerosis#Paralysis#Twitter Monday#Cleveland Medical Center#Ms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

5 Signs You're Getting Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Like Selma Blair

Since revealing her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis in 2018, Selma Blair has been completely transparent about her struggles with the progressive disease, and has raised awareness in the process. In a = interview with Town & Country, the Cruel Intentions star takes a deep dive into her health condition, including discussing some of the main symptoms she has experienced. "I am aware my challenges affect other hopeful or isolated people—and a few of them may be joyful snobs like me," Blair told the magazine. "I'm very comfortable in my body, mostly because I am now making a deeper positive connection with it. I am fascinated by this body and this life. I am humbled and pleased to be any inspiration for people." Read on to learn about the symptoms you have MS like Selma Blair—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

5 Signs You May Have Multiple Sclerosis, Like Christina Applegate

Actress Christina Applegate, of Dead to Me, has announced she has multiple sclerosis. "Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It's been a strange journey," the Anchorman star wrote. "But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a–hole blocks it." She continued: "As one of my friends that has MS said 'we wake up and take the indicated action'. And that's what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo."
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Netflix star Christina Applegate shocks fans with devastating health update

Christina Applegate shocked her fans on Tuesday after revealing the devastating news that she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. The star of hit Netflix show Dead to Me shared her heartbreaking health update on Twitter, posting: "Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey."
CelebritiesPage Six

Celebrities with MS: Christina Applegate and others living with the disease

Christina Applegate revealed in August 2021 that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Unfortunately, the “Dead to Me” star is far from the first celebrity living with MS. Many stars who have been diagnosed with the disease have publicly shared the intimate details of their battle, including the side effects of treatment.
CelebritiesPosted by
Shape Magazine

Selma Blair Shares a Raw Look At Her Fight with MS In an Upcoming Doc

Since revealing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2018, Selma Blair has continuously opened up about her health journey with fans. Whether posting what a makeup tutorial would look like for someone with MS or detailing the complications from her diagnosis, the 49-year-old actress has been candid about the highs and lows she's experienced over the years. And now, Blair's story will be the subject of a new Discovery+ documentary, Introducing, Selma Blair.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Selma Blair Sends Love To Pal & Co-Star Christina Applegate After She Reveals She’s Also Battling MS

Selma Blair responded to her ‘The Sweetest Thing’ co-star’s announcement that she’s also battling MS with a kind message and support. After Christina Applegate, 49, announced that she had been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) on Tuesday August 10, Selma Blair, 49, tweeted her support for her friend. Selma has been open about her battle with MS, since being diagnosed with the chronic illness in 2018, and assured her The Sweetest Thing co-star that she was there for her, and their kids would also help. “Loving you always. Always here. As are our kids. Beating us up with love,” she wrote.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Selma Blair sends support to Christina Applegate over shared multiple sclerosis diagnosis

Selma Blair has offered her support to Christina Applegate, who recently revealed she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS).Blair, who also has MS, tweeted at the 49-year-old actor: “Loving you always. Always here. As are our kids. Beating us up with love.”Applegate responded with a playful message to the Legally Blonde star. “I love our two weirdos,” she wrote. “They are so fun.”Blair and Applegate appeared together in the 2002 comedy The Sweetest Thing. Blair has a 10-year old son, Arthur, from a previous relationship with designer Jason Bleick, and Applegate has a 10-year-old daughter, Sadie, with husband...
Rochester, NYWUHF

Applegate's diagnosis puts MS in spotlight

Emmy-winning actress drew attention to those battling multiple sclerosis this week when she announced her diagnosis. The disease affects the nervous system and often results in progressive physical and cognitive decline. Dr. John Cullen, a neurologist at Rochester Regional Health, joined us on Good Day Rochester to explain what the...
CelebritiesMy Clallam County

Watch the raw and emotional trailer for 'Introducing, Selma Blair' about the actress' MS battle

The first trailer has been released for Introducing, Selma Blair, a Discovery+ documentary about actress Selma Blair‘s battle with multiple sclerosis. The trailer shows raw and emotional moments of Selma dealing with symptoms of the illness and treatments for it, including chemotherapy. We see glimpses of the actress at some of her lowest points, as well as more joyful times spent her 10-year-old son, Arthur.
Celebritiesrepublic-online.com

Selma Blair told to 'plan for dying' amid MS treatment

Selma Blair was told to "make plans for dying" amid her battle with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). The 'Cruel Intentions' actress was diagnosed with the degenerative condition in 2018 and in 2019, she underwent a stem cell transplant, which was a risky procedure because she had to stop taking her medication, undergo chemotherapy and isolate in hospital for weeks after the treatment.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Al Roker worries fans with appearance in new photo

Al Roker created a whirlwind of concern on social media on Friday when he posted a selfie on social media which turned heads. The Today show weatherman left fans tripping over themselves to check he was ok after he shared a post-workout photo. In the snapshot, Al - who documents...

Comments / 0

Community Policy