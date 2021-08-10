Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

How to Heal a Broken Heart

By Reviewed by Lybi Ma
psychologytoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's a simple exercise to rejuvenate your life after loss. Resilient people learn how to create a new vision for the future. Journaling is a time-tested balm that will help ameliorate pain. In her poem, Gathering Light for Winter, Jeannette Encinias wrote:. When you have no words for the wounds.

www.psychologytoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonja Lyubomirsky
Person
Joan Didion
Person
Gabrielle Zevin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broken Heart#Infertility#Social Withdrawal#Exercise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Narcissist types and what makes each tick

Chances are you've met a narcissist. Someone who thinks they're better than everyone else, dominates the conversation and loves the limelight. But scientists are increasingly realizing that not all narcissists are the same—some are, in fact, extremely insecure. In our new paper, published in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, we...
Mental Healthculturemap.com

How to Heal, When the World is Killing You Harshly

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Vortex presents a workshop performance of How to Heal, When the World is Killing You Harshly, a solo work-in-progress that tracks Oktavea LaToi’s personal journey towards communal healing, self love, and healthy relationships in a world that is killing us with racial violence, fetishism, climate crisis, rage, and a global pandemic.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Dealing With Defensive Walls

People who experience trauma may build defensive walls to help protect them psychologically. While this may work as a defense mechanism in the moment, it can create problems for future relationships. Some signs that a partner has their defensive walls up include meltdowns, hyperactivity, acting like a martyr, and more.
Yogashepherdexpress.com

Our Own Words Show How to Heal

“Much of the time, I feel like life is squeezing the emotional breath out of me,” Katie explained. “My doctor says I’m depressed, but it feels more like I’m suffocating; mentally I mean.”. By comparison, Ed’s account of his conundrum was substantially different than Katie’s, yet equally descriptive. “I feel...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Can the Search for Happiness Make You Sad?

Happiness is often defined as a feeling or mood that is the opposite of sadness. This definition is unhelpful for finding happiness in life. Happiness is better defined as a state of being. Feelings of sadness do not need to be avoided or take away from one's experience of happiness.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Why Paying Attention to Emotions Matter

Emotions provide a wealth of social information, such as understanding when someone needs help and communicating our needs to others. Labeling our emotions is an effective way to reduce stress and anxiety. If we listen, emotions offer valuable information that can help us form stronger relationships, avoid danger, and make...
Mental Healththezoereport.com

The One Phrase You Should Avoid Saying To Someone Living With Depression

Observing your loved one or friend deal with depression can make one feel helpless. A recent 2020 study conducted by Catherine K. Ettman, et. al. for the JAMA Network found that depression has more than tripled in U.S. adults since COVID-19 began, with an estimated one out of four experiencing symptoms. As devastating as that may be, there are steps one can take to aid a loved one or friend living with depression.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

All About Prolonged Grief Disorder

If you’re having a difficult time after experiencing a loss, know that you’re not alone and healing is possible. Grief is one of the human experiences that binds us together universally. And yet, when we’re each called to face it, we go through it in our own way. For those...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

The 11 Disguises of Low Self-Esteem

Passivity, generosity and other traits we dislike — or like — in others are often not ends in themselves but symptoms of low self-esteem. Low self-esteem's first "disguise" is pretending to be valid and true. Low self-esteem is a painful belief system; sufferers create habits, even entire lifestyles, based on...
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

7 Red Flags That Reveal an Emotionally Immature Person

Have you ever met someone emotionally immature? These people love to engage in blame-shifting, and they’re not much on taking responsibility for their actions. Here is a significant difference. When someone is mature, they understand the fundamentals of building healthy relationships, but immature ones often have poor relationships skills. Imagine...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

What Are the Causes of Disenfranchised Grief?

Understanding the causes and settings of disenfranchised grief can help reduce stigma and provide support for those in need. Grief comes in many forms. But what happens when society downplays your experience and insists that your loss is invalid? Or that you’re not grieving “the right way” — whatever that means.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Are You Trying to Be Superman or Superwoman?

Parents emotionally condition children by age 3 to assume an invincible, omnipotent role in life. Emotional problems that result from believing one is bulletproof include guilt, depression, anxiety, resentment, and suicidal feelings. Dialing down a superhuman role involves adding weakness, susceptibility, and sensitivity to one's personality. Emotionally super strong people...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Can People Have PTSD Without Even Knowing It?

After treating PTSD for over 25 years a clinical psychologist found out he had PTSD carried from 40 years ago. The psychologist thought he was accepting his traumatic upbringing, but realized he was actually unconsciously minimizing and denying it. Facing buried memories transformed the psychologist, bringing profound joy and vibrant...
ReligionDesiring God

When My Heart Is Cold

In Christ, God made our hearts to burn for him. Though our affections rise and fall, and our zeal boils hotter on some days than others, coldness is not the Christian’s heritage. We are those who walk on the Emmaus road, our souls catching fire as Christ opens, again and again, the Scriptures that speak of him (Luke 24:32). We belong to the fellowship of burning hearts.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Borderline Personality Disorder: My Path to Recovery

Borderline personality disorder (BPD) is a pervasive psychiatric illness, affecting all aspects of a person’s – of my — life. BPD has injected its tentacles into all areas of my life, including my career, my love life, my relationships with family and friends, and my creativity. In some of these areas, I’ve been successful and in some, I’ve been too fearful to venture out.
Mental HealthThrive Global

The Blessings of Feeling Lost

We live in a rare time offering us the opportunity to bring our gifts and honed abilities into the world in brand-new ways. Ironically, we often can feel lost as we strive to find our niche and how to serve. Sometimes we can feel like a newly-blind man in a forest that has no defined path. Not yet trusting his other senses or even his guide dog, he may be fearful. Continue reading to understand the blessings of temporarily feeling lost.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Two Powerful Techniques to Lower Anxiety

Anxiety is a signal that core emotions like anger and sadness need to be expressed. Naming both sides of a conflict without trying to reconcile sides reduces anxiety. Identifying the core emotions that underlie anxiety reduces anxiety. Anxiety is miserable. And most people reach for a pill or push it...
Relationship Advicewnns.com

Why Breaking Up Is Like Getting Over A Drug Addiction

Having a rough time getting over an ex? There’s a good reason!. Breaking up with someone is just like getting over a drug addiction. Researchers looked at MRI’s of people who recently broke up and found that those who still reported love for an ex showed activity in the areas of the brain associated with reward and motivation, the release of dopamine which is seen in drug addiction.
Mental HealthPosted by
Upworthy

25 people share the most important lessons they learned in therapy

Twitter user Drivingmemadi, aka Madimoiselle, recently asked her followers to share at least one thing that they've learned in therapy. "If everyone drops one thing they learned in therapy, we can all gain insight from this thread," she wrote. Her tweet saw an overwhelming response as thousands of netizens shared the many valuable insights they'd gained in therapy and explained how it changed their lives for the better. "Therapy is a confidential and private space where you can get help from a professional with anything that bothers you, from your work problems, relationship issues, or other psychological problems such as post-trauma stress, depression, and anxiety," psychotherapist Silva Neves told Bored Panda.

Comments / 0

Community Policy