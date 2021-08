GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) — Surveillance video lead police to a pair of suspects and helped them make one arrest after three men were shot and killed outside a Garland apartment on August 9. Investigators believe there were also three people involved with the murders and the video identified two people believed responsible for the killings. One of those suspects is 25-year-old Maria Fernanda Molina, who has been arrested and charged with capital murder. She is being held in the Garland Jail on a $1,000,000 bond. Another suspect has been identified as Jesus Angel Gomez Jr. Police are still searching for the 19-year-old, but...