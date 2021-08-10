Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

State looking to combat rise in fatal overdoses

Liberal First
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFatal drug overdoses continues to be an issue throughout the state, and recently, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has been working to increase awareness of that. “In light of a nationwide fatal drug overdose trend, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) encourages awareness and education regarding...

liberalfirst.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdose#Cdc#Overdose Deaths#Naloxone#Western States#Leader Times Fatal#Kdhe#Sud#Dccca Inc#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Erie County, OHSandusky Register

Local overdose deaths jump

SANDUSKY — A new study of opioid overdoses by the Erie County Health Department offers a snapshot of the local situation. It includes bad news: Opioid overdose deaths rose sharply in 2020. But the report also shows that lives were saved dozens of times locally when Narcan was given to...
Topeka, KSfortscott.biz

Increase in Fatal Drug Overdoses

TOPEKA – In light of a nationwide fatal drug overdose trend, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) encourages awareness and education regarding drug overdose prevention in Kansas, including awareness of treatment resources and access to naloxone. “Fatal drug overdoses have increased steadily for decades in both the U.S....
Indiana Stateabc57.com

State invests $1.3M to provide naloxone to those at risk of drug overdoses

The state of Indiana is funding a $1.3 million distribution of the opioid reversal agent naloxone to those who are at risk of a drug overdose. “Each dose of naloxone represents another life that could be saved and another opportunity to engage individuals with substance use disorder in treatment,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “The effects of COVID-19 continue to linger, and now more than ever we must make treatments like naloxone readily available to any Hoosier who may encounter an individual experiencing an overdose.”
Kentucky Statewtloam.com

Kentucky Releases 2020 Overdose Fatality Report

The Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet and Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP) released data from the 2020 Overdose Fatality Report. According to the report, at least 1,964 Kentuckians died from drug overdoses in 2020, a 49% increase in drug overdose deaths from 2019. According to in-state cases autopsied by the Kentucky Office of the Medical Examiner and toxicology reports submitted by Kentucky coroners, the increase in the death toll was driven mostly by a rise in opioid abuse, with fentanyl and fentanyl analogues being found in 1,393 cases, accounting for approximately 71% of all overdose deaths for the year. You can view the 2020 Overdose Fatality Report here, which was compiled with data from the Kentucky Office of the Medical Examiner, the Kentucky Injury Prevention & Research Center, and the Kentucky Office of Vital Statistics. Nationwide, overdose deaths topped more than 93,000 in 2020. The highest number of overdose deaths ever recorded in a 12-month period.
HealthPosted by
The Independent

Report: Pandemic a role in Kentucky's record overdose deaths

Fatal drug overdoses in Kentucky — an ongoing scourge that has ravaged communities in the state — surged nearly 50% last year and isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic was a “major contributing factor,” a state report concludes. More than 1,964 Kentuckians died from drug overdoses in 2020, according to...
Indiana StateFox 59

Indiana drug czar says rise in overdoses has not reached its peak

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s drug czar says the rise in overdoses since the pandemic began has not reached its peak. According to Douglas Huntsinger, Indiana’s executive director for drug prevention, treatment and enforcement, overdoses are up about 20% compared to this point last year. This comes after the state saw a 33% spike in overdose deaths in 2020 compared to the previous year, he added.
Venango County, PAexplore venango

Fentanyl-Related Overdose Deaths on the Rise

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – As overdose death rates spike across the nation, our area is not an exception to a particularly frightening trend involving the synthetic opioid fentanyl. Preliminary data released in July by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed that drug overdose deaths in the...
Allen County, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

COVID figures on rise in state

INDIANAPOLIS – Every COVID-19-related statistic continued to rise Tuesday – including vaccinations. It is the only silver lining in a surge that resulted in 2,234 new cases statewide Tuesday and 27 new deaths. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate for tests rose to 9.2%. Allen County reported 166 new cases and no...
Boston, MAPosted by
1420 WBSM

State Sees More Than 1,000 Overdose Deaths in Six Months

BOSTON — Preliminary Department of Public Health data show 1,038 people died of opioid overdoses in the first six months of this year, an estimated 5 percent decrease from the same time period in 2020. The preliminary data, presented by Acting DPH Commissioner Margret Cooke at a Public Health Council...

Comments / 0

Community Policy