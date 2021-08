What did and didn’t work in unemployment insurance during the pandemic. The pandemic recession put enormous stress on the federal-state unemployment insurance (UI) system. A one-month increase in the unemployment rate from 4.4 percent to 14.8 percent, combined with legislation that dramatically expanded the reach of the UI system, sent caseloads to levels never seen before. As tens of millions of workers were submitting applications, policymakers directed UI agencies to fundamentally alter the way the system worked, setting up new programs and making a host of changes to typical operations.