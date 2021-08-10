Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Nursing Home Overhaul Bill Would Boost Staffing, Oversight

By Ricardo Alonso-zaldivar
Posted by 
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResponding to the ravages of COVID-19 in nursing homes, senior Democratic senators Tuesday introduced legislation to increase nurse staffing, improve infection control and bolster inspections. The bill, from a group led by Sens. Ron Wyden of Oregon and Bob Casey of Pennsylvania, is part of a broader overhaul of long-term...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
57K+
Followers
36K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Frank Pallone
Person
Mark Parkinson
Person
Ron Wyden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid#Senate Bill#Medicare#Democratic#Democrats#Covid#The Aging Committee#House#Ways And Means#Energy And Commerce#Harvard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate Democrats seek to overhaul nursing home industry

Senate Democrats on Tuesday introduced legislation aimed at bolstering nursing home staffing, transparency, accountability and oversight, after COVID-19 wreaked havoc on seniors in long-term care facilities. The bill, from a group led by Sens Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Bob Casey (D-Pa.), proposes a series of comprehensive changes to an industry...
New York City, NYDaily Freeman

Guest column: Bill would boost pay for home care workers

There is one group of New Yorkers without whom thousands of people would be forced into nursing homes or other assisted living facilities. They are home care workers, and despite the importance of what they do, many are just scraping by. Home care workers make up one of the largest...
Congress & CourtsFOX21News.com

Senator Bennet unveils new bill to improve nursing homes

WASHINGTON– Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet introduced a bill today to update the federal nursing home policy in order to improve care and oversight in nursing homes post-COVID-19 pandemic. Bennet said, “We’ve learned about multiple cases of abuse, failures, and other mishandlings by long-term care facilities across the country that...
Congress & Courtsskillednursingnews.com

U.S. Senate Introduces Bill to Enhance Medicaid Funding, Establish Staffing Minimums

Six U.S. senators have introduced the Nursing Home Improvement and Accountability Act of 2021, which would require federal health agencies to closely examine the skilled nursing industry’s staffing requirements, along with bolstered funding to Medicaid. Sens. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Bob Casey (D-Penn.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Sheldon Whitehouse...
U.S. Politicskhn.org

Democratic Senators Try Legislation To Boost Staffing In Nursing Homes

The newly introduced legislation also includes efforts to improve infection control and bolster health care inspections. The AP reports, meanwhile, on efforts among hospital physicians to unionize at Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital amid the upheaval in staffing amid the pandemic. Responding to the ravages of COVID-19 in nursing homes, senior...
Health Servicesheraldstandard.com

Ventilator bill will help patients, facilities

As skilled nursing facilities that provide care for ventilator-dependent patients across Pennsylvania closed their doors due to lack of state funding over roughly the past two years, Transitions Healthcare Washington worried about how it would continue to operate and serve its patients who can’t breathe on their own. Transitions –...
Cumberland, MDCumberland Times-News

Trone: Bipartisan efforts necessary for opioid fight

CUMBERLAND, Md. — The president’s recent signature on a bill focused on the safe disposal of opioids is proof of the success of the bipartisan focus on curtailing the ongoing addiction crisis, U.S. Rep. David Trone said during a recent interview. When President Joe Biden signed the Dispose Unused Medications...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Outsider.com

IRS Stimulus: Are Monthly $1,200 Checks Going to Happen?

Since COVID-19 began spreading, Americans have received three stimulus checks to aid struggling families and help the economy. It’s possible a fourth round of checks might come in the immediate future. However, it’s also possible Americans would instead be receiving stimulus checks on a monthly basis. The Sending Unconditional Payments...
Income Taxhngn.com

Stimulus Checks: New Payments Could Hit Bank Tomorrow

Millions of Americans will receive a big paycheck tomorrow as the law temporarily expanded the federal child tax credit. Qualified Americans Will Receive New Stimulus Checks. In a recently published article in BGR News, the second of six child tax credit cheques will hit qualified americans' bank accounts on Friday and should be in recipients' mailboxes by the weekend. The money was part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed in March, which also financed a fresh round of $1,400 stimulus checks.
Businessitechpost.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2000 Online Petition, Unemployment Rate Impact

Families continue their petition for the approval of a fourth stimulus check. However, that seems more and more unlikely, especially as Americans continue to find stable jobs. According to recent reports, the unemployment rate of the US in July is at 5.4%, which is one of the lowest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
EducationWashington Post

Ron DeSantis’s defund-the-schools flop exposes his contorted view of conservatism

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is no conservative. At least not based on his handling of the coronavirus — which received a double slap-down this week. Real conservatives believe in local control. Not DeSantis. He issued an executive order banning schools from telling students to wear masks and then threatened to cut funding from districts that defy him by withholding the pay of superintendents and other officials. After a handful of districts rebelled, and polling showed most parents supportive of masking requirements, his spokeswoman acknowledged that DeSantis lacks the ability to directly dock the salaries of people who are “not state employees.”
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: Further Possibility Of A Fourth Payment

While the decreasing rate of unemployment numbers in the US has its advantages, it doesn’t bode well for those who have hoped for a stimulus check. This comes as the Biden administration has been looking towards another way to juice the gradually recovering economy. Till July, the rate of unemployment...

Comments / 0

Community Policy