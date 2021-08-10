Cancel
Fayette County, IA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fayette, Winneshiek by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 14:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Fayette; Winneshiek A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR FAYETTE AND SOUTH CENTRAL WINNESHIEK COUNTIES At 247 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fort Atkinson to Fairbank, moving east-northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oelwein, West Union, Fayette, Fairbank, Calmar, Maynard, Hawkeye, Fort Atkinson, Waucoma, Stanley, Westgate, St. Lucas, Randalia, Jackson Junction, Donnan, Festina, Eldorado, Waucoma Campground, County Road W 33 And 187 and Highway 93 And County W 14. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 14:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hardin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Hardin County through 230 PM EDT At 207 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Elizabethtown, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Hardin County, including the following locations... Rogersville, Long View, Radcliff and Vine Grove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Lycoming County, PAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lycoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 15:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lycoming A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LYCOMING COUNTY At 345 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Little Pine State Park, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include English Center, Little Pine State Park and Ski Sawmill Ski Area. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 14:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 545 PM MST. * At 242 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Eastern Portions of Sierra Vista, Hereford and Palominas. This includes the following streams and drainages San Pedro River and Spring Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Androscoggin, Southern Franklin, Southern Oxford by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 12:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Androscoggin; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Oxford and north central Androscoggin Counties through 115 PM EDT At 1244 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southeast of Bethel, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Turner, Jay, Dixfield, Canton, Waterford, Leeds, Livermore, Buckfield, Hartford, Greenwood, West Paris, Woodstock, Sumner, Paris, Peru, Norway and Albany. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 18:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Yavapai THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1030 PM MST The storm over southern Yavapai County which prompted the warning has weakened. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Wind gusts to 30 to 40 mph will still be possible through 1130 PM MST. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM MST for west central Arizona.
Columbia County, PAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Lycoming, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in State College PA. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Columbia; Lycoming; Sullivan The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania Northeastern Columbia County in central Pennsylvania Sullivan County in north central Pennsylvania * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 429 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Shunk to near Kettle Creek Gorge to near Barbours, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hughesville, Jamison City, Waller, Kettle Creek Gorge, Lairdsville, Ricketts Glen State Park, Central, Biggertown, Muncy Valley, Lincoln Falls, Barbours, Shunk, Loyalsockville, Benton, Picture Rocks, Dushore, Laporte, Stillwater, Forksville and Eagles Mere. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Greenbrier County, WVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Greenbrier, Summers by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Greenbrier; Summers A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GREENBRIER AND NORTHEASTERN SUMMERS COUNTIES At 419 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Anjean to near Hix, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Non severe, dime sized hail was reported earlier in Hinton. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Alderson Rupert Glenray Hix Lawn Talcott and Meadow Bluff. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Union A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Union County through 245 PM EDT At 219 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles northwest of Wadesboro, or 8 miles northeast of Marshville, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Unionville, Fairview In Union County and New Salem. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Fayette County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fayette, Greene, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for southwestern Pennsylvania. Target Area: Fayette; Greene; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Washington, central Greene and west central Fayette Counties through 630 PM EDT At 558 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Waynesburg, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to vegatation is possible. Locations impacted include Waynesburg, Masontown, Fredericktown-Millsboro, Fairdale, Jefferson Boro, Isabella, Rogersville, Deemston, Cokeburg, Nemacolin, Marianna, and Carmichaels. This includes Interstate 79 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 6 and 24. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Fayette County, KYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fayette, Scott, Woodford by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 15:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Louisville. Target Area: Fayette; Scott; Woodford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Woodford, southern Scott, west central Bourbon, northwestern Fayette and southwestern Harrison Counties through 615 PM EDT At 550 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Georgetown, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Georgetown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 22:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy rainfall over the Tenderfoot Fire scar will flood neighborhoods next to the scar and highway 89A south of Yarnell. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Tenderfoot Fire scar in Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 1100 PM MST. * At 1007 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Tenderfoot Fire scar. Between 0.25 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Tenderfoot Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Tenderfoot Fire scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Yarnell and Glen Ilah. This includes the following highways State Route 89 between mile markers 277 and 278. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If on or near Lake Norman, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Gaston; Iredell; Lincoln; Mecklenburg A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Lincoln, south central Iredell, northwestern Mecklenburg and northeastern Gaston Counties through 245 PM EDT At 216 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles west of Huntersville, or near Westport, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Torrential rainfall may cause localized flooding. Locations impacted include Huntersville, Cornelius, Davidson, Westport, Lake Norman, Denver, Ramsey Creek Park, Mooresville, Lowesville and Lucia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Fairfax County, VAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fairfax by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fairfax A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY...EAST CENTRAL LOUDOUN AND NORTH CENTRAL FAIRFAX COUNTIES At 428 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sterling, or near Lowes Island, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Broadlands, Lowes Island, Ashburn, Sterling, Great Falls, Countryside, Darnestown and Sterling Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Columbiana County, OHweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbiana by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Columbiana A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN COLUMBIANA COUNTY At 540 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Leetonia, or near Columbiana, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Columbiana, Leetonia, New Waterford, and Rogers. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Hancock County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 09:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hancock; Warren A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF WEST CENTRAL WARREN AND NORTHEASTERN HANCOCK COUNTIES THROUGH 215 PM EDT At 143 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was near Mayfield, or 7 miles west of Warrenton...moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Powelton, Barnett and Mayfield. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25IN MAX WIND GUST...40MPH
Allegheny County, PAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Allegheny, Fayette, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Allegheny; Fayette; Westmoreland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALLEGHENY...SOUTHWESTERN WESTMORELAND AND NORTHEASTERN FAYETTE COUNTIES At 714 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near West Newton to near South Connellsville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Greensburg, Jeannette, Connellsville, Mount Pleasant, Scottdale, Youngwood, West Newton, New Stanton, South Connellsville, Seven Springs, Calumet-Norvelt, and Everson. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Collin County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Collin, Dallas, Denton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 02:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-14 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Thunderstorm outflow may also extend ahead of the parent showers or thunderstorms. Gusty and erratic winds may appear suddenly without lightning, thunder or rain. Get off the water if on Mountain Creek, White Rock or Joe Pool lakes as strong outflow winds can result in hazardous boating conditions. Target Area: Collin; Dallas; Denton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Denton, southwestern Collin and Dallas Counties through 1245 PM CDT At 1203 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm and strong thunderstorm outflow winds near an Irving to Frisco line, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Dallas, Plano, Garland, Irving, Grand Prairie, Mesquite, Carrollton, Frisco, Richardson, Lewisville, Allen, Rowlett, Desoto, Grapevine, Cedar Hill, Wylie, Coppell, Duncanville, Lancaster and The Colony. This includes the following highways Interstate 35E between mile markers 418 and 447. Interstate 20 between mile markers 454 and 467. Interstate 30 between mile markers 32 and 60. Interstate 45 between mile markers 277 and 284. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Alleghany County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Bath by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 13:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for south central and west central Virginia. Target Area: Alleghany; Bath Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Alleghany, western Bath Counties in west central Virginia and east central Greenbrier Counties in southeastern West Virginia and the City of Covington through 445 PM EDT At 416 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Neola to near Callaghan. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Covington Jordan Mines Neola Natural Well Callaghan and Lake Moomaw. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Barnstable, Plymouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 12:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Barnstable; Plymouth A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL BARNSTABLE AND SOUTHEASTERN PLYMOUTH COUNTIES At 1226 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sandwich, or 10 miles northwest of Barnstable, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated and public. At 1222 PM, amateur radio reported tree down on Sandwich Road at Ben Abbey Drive as well as tree down on 6 Tyler Drive. IMPACT...Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Locations impacted include Plymouth, Barnstable, Brewster, Yarmouth, Wareham, Sandwich, Bourne, Dennis, Mashpee and Harwich. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 18:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gila A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MST FOR GILA COUNTY At 751 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pine, or 9 miles northwest of Payson, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Tonto Natural Bridge State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

