Ricky Starks Thinks Cinematic Match At AEW Revolution Is Still The Best In Wrestling History

In an interview with Wrestling Perspective Podcast, AEW star Malakai Black was asked who he wants to ask about who he wants to wrestle outside of AEW and that’s Kenta. “One of the things I would really like is to compete against KENTA in Japan in his own setting,” Black said. “Not in a WWE oriented setting. Not that there was anything bad about it. But I would like to see what him and me could do without that environment, without people giving us cues and direction and basically just go ‘what do we really want to do?’ And that’s something I really want to have answered at some point. I think what he’s doing now, I think his work is phenomenal. I think he’s one of those dudes, he’s one of those once in a generation type of guys. He’s inspired a bunch of us, and like I said, he definitely inspired me. I think the role of him, as an athlete and as a human being, he’s always been a great guy.”