MACON, Ga. (WRBL) – A former Georgia deputy with ties to an “extremist” group has been sentenced to federal prison following an FBI lead investigation. According to officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Middle District of Georgia, Cody Richard Griggers, 28, of Montrose, Georgia was sentenced to serve 44 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty in April to one count of possession of an unregistered firearm.