Duck Race is on in 2021

This year marks the 20th running of Liberal’s annual duck race, and the community is being encouraged to get its ducks in a row for the big day. This year’s Duck Race Festival will be Saturday, Sept. 11 at Light Park. The festivities will start at 10 a.m. and will finish with the Duck Race at 2 p.m., according to Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rozelle Webb. The total prize money will be $10,000 (first place = $5,000; second place = $2,000; third place = $1,000; fourth place = $500; fifth place = $400; sixth place = $300; seventh place = $200; eighth place = $100; and Lucky Duck = $500).