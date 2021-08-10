Lane closures planned for part of NY Route 400 starting Monday

Starting Monday there will be daily lane closures on the northbound NY Route 400 from the Union Road exit to the Seneca Street exit. The New York State Department of Transportation says the lanes will be closed starting at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Nightly lane closures will begin on August 23 on northbound NY Route 400 starting at 6 p.m. until 6 a.m.

The work is expected to last four weeks, however could be delayed by weather.

The NYSDOT is reminding drivers to move over a lane when or slow down significantly when passing roadside vehicles with red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including construction and maintenance vehicles.