KANEKO gallery damaged by Saturday's flash flood

By KMTV Staff
Posted by 
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
After a storm pummeled the area on Saturday, many were left picking up the pieces including the KANEKO gallery.

According to a newsletter, KANEKO suffered "significant damage" throughout its first floor. The gallery believes recovery time will be at least one month.

The gallery said it is "assessing damage, safekeeping art, and assuring that our team is supported during this time."

As a result, some events will be pushed back including the Member's First Look which was scheduled for Aug. 20.

You can follow KANEKO's Facebook page for cleanup updates.

