Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Liberal, KS

Liberal’s Northerns a WILLA finalist for her poetry

Liberal First
 4 days ago

Local author Janice Northerns’ book Some Electric Hum has been gaining quite a bit of attention since being published in 2020 and recently, the book received yet another honor. Northerns was recently named a 2021 WILLA Literary Award Finalist in Poetry for Some Electric Hum. The award is given out...

liberalfirst.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Liberal, KS
Local
Kansas Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willa Cather
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Liberal S Northerns#Leader Times#North American#Emerson College#L T
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Books & Literaturecookcountynews-herald.com

Wandering Poetry

A woman of 30 years has lived several lives and expresses some of that in the poem below. It caught me—and this column — with “wanderer.” This column is about wondering while we wander. Shall we encourage her? WandererGive language to the wandererSecond guess the meaning they would have us reciteThe inner drum will beat no matter what.Forgiveness is a […]
Books & Literaturelakecountybloom.com

ARTICULATING POETRY – POETRY BY GEORGINA MARIE

Something came to me on a frost-chewed winter morning. 15 years I had lived rarely touching my feet to the snow. Now 30 years of living, the snow has melted and returned many times; each time new words, each time a new winter. I don’t know how melon-drenched words come to me in shapes of edible stars feeding me with a literal sustenance, built as earthmovers writing themselves into terms of endearment, into life altering stanzas and continue to imprint their weight into the moistened ground, always a few steps ahead and a few steps behind mine. They are as real as papercuts, coating the wounds like honey. I am asked to articulate where this comes from. What can I say besides one day I woke up choking on air and found words on the floor beneath me. No explanation. Every color, every texture. No education to it, no explanation at all. It is unknown why cherubs live inside my stomach and jubilee carve words into the inside lining - cheering excitedly when they know they are being written, when they hear them spoken, when they feel they are about to choke a new life out of me.
Books & LiteratureDaily Independent

Regional Poetry

If it’s not from the horses mouth, then it’s untrue. Can’t you hear the “neighs” and also the “sighs.”. Then you are stupid, foolish and also dumb. These truths I am telling you as a survivor and a friend. You’re getting your facts from the wrong end. Stop ignoring the...
Books & Literaturepeachtree-city.org

Writer's Circle/Poetry

The Writers Circle is a poetry writing critique group which meets the second Tuesday of the month. Please email the facilitator at ptclib.writers@gmail.com for more information.
Celebrationssouthernminn.com

PEOPLE'S POETRY: Anniversary

Today, we once again decide on us. The “we” that will face this world together. mean something, must mean forever. like love tangles somewhere, the tune, upbeat. Fog hiding a celebration, this anniversary. Forty years ago today. The constant. motion of love working through two tiny. lives here pledged for...
Books & Literaturecrossroadstoday.com

In her name: Amanda Gorman Award honors high school poets

NEW YORK (AP) — Amanda Gorman can still remember when she was just another young poet trying to find her voice. Gorman and Penguin Random House have established the Amanda Gorman Award for Poetry, a $10,000 prize for public high school students who submit the best original work. “As someone...
Des Plaines, ILJournal & Topics

Poetry Corner

The Covid pandemic is winding down; the end is now in sight. Everyone emerging from their cocoons, at last, to see the light. Back to school and back to church, able to go out and eat. To hug and kiss your family and friends, a feeling you just can’t beat.
Religionsouthernminn.com

PEOPLE'S POETRY: My Lord

It is like a ray of sunshine, it lifts their gloom,. for most folks that’s not difficult to comprehend,. that He accepts us into Heaven, where all is better.
Louisville, KYlouisville.edu

The Poetry of Business

Jim Warner is the College of Business’s “man behind the curtain.” He’s part of the team responsible for developing the voice the College generates; establishing it as a credible, respected institution for students and employees alike. It’s not just Jim’s technical skills that have contributed to this voice though; his passion and dedication ensure everyone has a seat at the table. It’s this dedication that earned him a Cardinal Spirit Award.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
American Songwriter

Writer’s Room: Honesty and Poetry in Song

Writing songs started for me at the age of six or seven. It was always like chasing a unicorn in that every song I wrote seemed to satisfy for a moment and then I would glimpse a hint of some other grander configuration of melody and story and chase after that, a successive kind of writing that was continually shifting and morphing depending on what records I was getting my hands on.
Northbrook, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Campanella Children's Choir a finalist for national award

There's big news out of the Campanella Children's Choir camp. The Northbrook choir, directed by Marianna Kosaya, on June 30 was named a 2021 finalist for choral performance in the youth division of The American Prize National Nonprofit Competitions in the Performing Arts, based in Danbury, Connecticut. Campanella was among...
Books & Literaturecumberlandcountylibraries.org

Poetry Moments

Kids of all ages, we invite you to take just a few minutes out of your day to enjoy some poetry, and learn about the different kinds of poetry!. Once you’ve heard the poetry we want to share with you, write your own and submit it in the comments. Follow...
TV Showscommonsensemedia.org

Willa of Dark Hollow: Willa of the Wood, Book 2

Research shows a connection between kids' healthy self-esteem and positive, diverse representations in books, TV shows, and movies. Want to help us help them? Suggest a diversity update. A lot or a little?. The parents' guide to what's in this book. Positive Messages. Positive Role Models & Representations. Violence. What...
Religionworkingpreacher.org

Proclaim the Poetry

Thanks for all that you do to preach the good news of Jesus Christ. The proclaimed Word of God bears God’s very self to a world that is dead in sin and needs the new life that the gospel brings into being. Bread and life. For ancient Israel, bread was...
Seward County, KSLiberal First

Seward County Community College Foundation announces party auction date and theme

This year’s theme for the SCCC Foundation party auction promises to be vibrant. The Seward County Community College Foundation has announced plans for its annual party auction, slated for Saturday, Sept. 25. The in-person event with live music, a catered meal, complimentary beer and wine, and the silent and live auctions, returns after the disruption of COVID-19 in 2020 with the theme “Festival of Colors.”
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

Why Adults Should Read Middle Grade Books

The TV show Ted Lasso was not at all on my radar until I started to hear about it everywhere — from friends, on social media, and even on my professional Slack network. I am not a sports person, but I do succumb to peer pressure when it comes to certain media, and like many I devoured the AppleTV show in a single weekend. One of my favorite episodes in season 1 is episode 3, “Trent Crimm: The Independent.” In it, Coach Lasso is working hard to connect to his new football team and inspire them to make some essential changes in how they interact with one another. In order to accomplish that, he gives them all books that he hand-picks for their various needs and personalities. To surly, gruff team captain Roy Kent, who resents Coach Lasso’s upbeat attitude, Lasso gifts a copy of Madeleine L’Engle’s A Wrinkle in Time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy