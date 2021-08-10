Cancel
Greensboro, NC

Patrick Reed withdraws from Wyndham Championship

 3 days ago

Patrick Reed has decided not to play this week in the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

The PGA Tour announced on Tuesday his withdrawal from the tournament, which is the last event of the regular season before the FedEx Cup Playoffs begin.

Perhaps Reed, 31, just needed a brief break in a busy summer. In the past 12 weeks, he’s played in 10 tournaments, including The Open Championship in England and the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, where he was a late substitution for Bryson DeChambeau.

His best finish in that stretch was fifth place at the Memorial Tournament to start June. He tied for 22nd in Tokyo.

Reed, winner of the 2013 Wyndham, will be replaced in Greensboro by Josh Teater.

Reed is locked into a spot in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, sitting in the No. 22 position. He is ranked No. 16 in the world.

–Field Level Media

