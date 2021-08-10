Dodgers' Conner Greene: Joins major-league club

Smith went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Wednesday's 7-5 win over the Astros. Houston tagged Los Angeles starter Max Scherzer for a run in the top of the first inning, but the Dodgers came storming back with four runs of their own in the bottom of the frame. The big blow was Smith's three-run shot to right field. The long ball was his 15th of the season, tying the career-high mark he set during his rookie 2019 campaign. Among National League catchers, only Willson Contreras has smashed more homers in 2021.