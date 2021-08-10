Cancel
Dodgers' Conner Greene: Joins major-league club

The Dodgers recalled Greene from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. The Dodgers claimed Greene after he had been designated for assignment by Baltimore on Saturday. Although he's struggled mightily in three big-league appearances this season, the righty may get some low-leverage opportunities while Los Angeles deals with a bevy of injuries in its bullpen. Zach Reks was optioned in a corresponding move.

Conner Greene
