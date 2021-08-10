‘Spare the Air’ alert issued for Wednesday in Sacramento. Here are reasons to stay indoors
Sacramento’s air quality managers said Wednesday would be the seventh “Spare the Air” day in 2021 due to little wind, high temperatures and lingering wildfire smoke. The Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District noted that an air quality index reading of 126 is expected Wednesday for the Sacramento region, and officials issue alerts when the AQI is 126 or higher, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.www.sacbee.com
Comments / 0