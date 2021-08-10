Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rob Whalen: Let go by Minnesota

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

The Twins released Whalen on Tuesday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports. Minnesota moved on from Whalen after he posted an 8.59 ERA and 1.82 WHIP in 10 outings (four starts) with Triple-A St. Paul upon signing a minor-league contract with the organization in May. The 27-year-old right-hander previously saw big-league action in 2016 through 2018, but he's a long ways away from making his next MLB appearance.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Whalen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Access Twins#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Tigers announce roster move after loss to Indians

The Detroit Tigers announced the following roster move following today’s disappointing setback at the hands of the division rival Cleveland Indians. They’ve optioned shortstop Zack Short to the Triple-A affiliate Toledo Mud Hens in anticipation of Niko Goodrum being activated prior to Tuesday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles:. Following today’s...
MLB27 First News

Indians deal another outfielder, reliever in third trade on deadline day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians traded outfielder Jordan Luplow and reliever D.J. Johnson to the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. In exchange, Cleveland receives right-handed pitcher Peyton Battenfield. This season at High-A/Double-A, Battenfield posted a record of 3-0 with a 2.14 ERA with 95 strikeouts in 67 innings...
College Sportsthespun.com

ESPN Announces New “Anthem” For 2021 College Football Season

ESPN will be changing things up a bit for the 2021-22 college football season. Specifically, there will be a new theme song used as their musical backdrop. On Friday, the Worldwide Leader in Sports announced that the song “Run It” by recording artist DJ Snake, with Rick Ross and Rich Brian, will be the new anthem for the network’s college football broadcast this year. The song was first released today and is also part of the soundtrack for their parent company Disney’s upcoming film Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.
MLBBless You Boys

Outfielder Jacob Robson promoted, Matthew Boyd to the 60-day IL

As the injuries pile up again, the Detroit Tigers are busily making roster moves. The latest is the promotion of outfielder Jacob Robson from Triple-A Toledo. He’ll be active for the Tigers game with the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday afternoon. The Tigers have moved starting pitcher Matthew Boyd to the 60-day injured list temporarily in order to open a 40-man roster spot for Robson.
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers LHP Matthew Boyd to make rehab start

Detroit Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd exited his start in Kansas City in mid-June after 2⅓ innings due to left arm discomfort. He’s been on the injured list since then with left triceps tendinitis, but appears to be on the fast track to making a return before too long. He’ll be...
MLBmasnsports.com

Orioles and Tigers lineups

The Orioles received another high-leverage reliever this afternoon with Rule 5 pick Tyler Wells’ reinstatement from the 10-day injured list. Wells replaces Isaac Mattson, who was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk after last night’s 5-2 loss to the Tigers. Wells has been on the IL with tendinitis in his right wrist.
NFLCBS Sports

Quenton Meeks: Let go by Tennessee

Meeks was cut by the Titans on Saturday, NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reports. Meeks was let go to make room for newly signed tight end Luke Stocker. With 14 NFL appearances over the past three seasons, Meeks will likely get an opportunity in camp with another team.
NBACBS Sports

Pistons' Tyler Cook: Let go by Pistons

Cook was waived by the Pistons on Saturday, Bobby Marks of ESPN.com reports. Cook appeared in 32 games last season between the Nets and the Pistons. He saw 13.7 minutes per game in his 32 appearances and averaged 4.9 points and 3.0 rebounds. The 23-year-old likely won't have too many options in free agency.
MLBPurple Row

Rockies fans and their problems with letting go

Attachment is a funny thing. It doesn’t have to be logical, it doesn’t have to make sense to anyone but yourself. There are so many ways to end up attached to something, so many reasons, and the variety of things or people one can attach himself to. It’s even more...
NBACBS Sports

Matt Thomas: Let go by Utah

The Jazz waived Thomas on Sunday, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports. Thomas will hit the open market after the Jazz elected not to retain him in 2021-22 for $1.78 million, a salary that would have become guaranteed Tuesday. After coming over in a trade from Toronto in late March, Thomas appeared in 22 games for the Jazz and averaged 3.1 points on 38.8 percent shooting from the field in 6.3 minutes per contest.
BaseballCBS Sports

Keyvius Sampson: Let go by Pale Hose

The White Sox released Sampson on July 20. Before getting released, Sampson made six relief appearances for Triple-A Charlotte, giving up four earned runs on five hits and three walks over five innings. Sampson, who last appeared in the majors in 2016 with the Reds, has since signed a contract with the independent Kansas City Monarchs of the American Association of Professional Baseball.
NBACBS Sports

Pistons' Deividas Sirvydis: Let go by Detroit

Sirvydis was waived by the Pistons on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The 37th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Sirvydis made his NBA debut last season. He didn't see much action with Detroit, however, totaling 133 minutes in 20 appearances and recording 41 points, 29 rebounds, five rebounds and two steals. It seems unlikely he'll have many suitors in free agency, though it's possible another rebuilding team takes a flier since Sirvydis recently turned 21 years old.
NFLCBS Sports

Danny Etling: Let go by Seattle

Etling was waived by the Seahawks on Sunday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports. The 2018 seventh-rounder joined the Seahawks on a futures deal in January, but he'll part ways with the club after Sean Mannion signed with Seattle on Sunday. Etling hasn't yet appeared in an NFL game.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Is Management Finally Letting Go of Their Nostalgia?

A lot has happened in the world of hockey over the last few weeks and although nothing “blockbuster” from 500 Broadway, considerable moves have been made that not only impact the current makeup of the Preds, but also give a slight glimpse of the future ahead. Cautious optimism of course as any TN sports fan is used to setting expectations too high to only be met with sadness once more. But optimism in my view, nonetheless, as my gut is telling me that this team may have something special? Or a better word would likely be something “different” . . . finally! Love Hynes, hate Hynes. Love Poile, hate Poile. I really don’t care. If a team does not fully buy into a system, it won’t matter if you have Scotty Bowman behind the bench and Sam Pollack pulling the strings. It looks like there are a few players on the current roster that still have some distaste for the philosophy (not to mention names or anything . . . Duchene . . . his end-of-season remarks said enough to put him in this camp). But I feel that this new wave of players, along with some of the old guard, will have a strong training camp, a team that buys in under strong leadership (as opposed to feeling sorry for themselves and self-righteous from their past accomplishments), and the departure of close friends and teammates may light the fire under others who remained set on their ways thinking they were untouchable from a Cup run that is now nothing but a distant memory. A memory, I might add, that is explicitly prevalent in the Preds’ PR’s and pre-game presentation staff’s boring attempt at reliving the playoffs of yesteryear resorting back to even the same intro dynamic for each game. We need to move on. Admittedly I have fallen into this trap as well for whenever I attend a Preds’ game now, especially a playoff game, I always catch myself thinking, “Man, this isn’t like the Cup run experience.” I’m always looking for that feeling, this is a dilemma management has likely had repeatedly, letting emotional responses and nostalgia dictate current analysis and actions. Preds’ fans were on full display during the Carolina series this past season. My argument is not that they weren’t or that the environment isn’t great, but rather the entire mentality of this team, the organization, and its fandom has revolved around reliving and replicating 2017-2018 as opposed to envisioning something different, something unique to not relive or replicate that year and that team but to set forth on a new path that brings similar results and atmospheres under a new approach and philosophy.
NFLCBS Sports

Jake Hausmann: Let go by Lions

Hausmann was waived by the Lions on Friday, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports. Hausmann linked with the Lions as an undrafted free agent in May. While he made it through OTAs with the team, his tenure will ultimately not last very far into training camp. The rookie will now be on the lookout for a new opportunity.
MLSMinneapolis Star Tribune

Minnesota United keeps its successful run going

Minnesota United international Robin Lod has scored enough goals that he has his post-goal theatrics near perfect by now. He showed it again on Saturday in a 2-0 victory over Houston at Allianz Field that teammate Brent Kallman clinched with a 71st-minute goal celebrated more conventionally. The Loons now are...
NFLCBS Sports

Isaac Whitney: Let go by Arizona

Whitney was waived by the Cardinals on Friday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports. Whitney signed a reserve/future contract with Arizona in January after finishing the season on the practice squad, but he won't have a chance at making the season-opening roster. He hasn't seen game action since 2017, when he appeared in two contests with the Raiders.
NFLCBS Sports

Tedric Thompson: Let go by Denver

Thompson was released by the Broncos on Sunday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports. Thompson signed with the Broncos in late July, but he'll become a free agent after serving as depth in the team's secondary for a week and a half. The 2017 fourth-rounder recorded 13 tackles (11 solo) across eight games with Kansas City in 2020 but was let go in November and didn't make an appearance with the Browns during the final month of the season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy