Sam Neill Praises New Dr. Grant Jurassic Park Figure

Ever since the first film debuted, the Jurassic Park franchise has easily become a cultural phenomenon, with the series spawning television spinoffs, short films, and countless pieces of merchandise. The action figures of the franchise have definitely taken some inspired leaps over the years — and it looks like franchise star Sam Neill is a fan of one of the most recent figures. Recently, Neill took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the Jurassic Park Amber Collection figure ($21.99) for his character, Dr. Alan Grant. As Neill put it, he appreciates that Grant is posed to be "just walking away", and he thinks that "the new hands are way better than the originals."