Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Sam Neill Praises New Dr. Grant Jurassic Park Figure

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since the first film debuted, the Jurassic Park franchise has easily become a cultural phenomenon, with the series spawning television spinoffs, short films, and countless pieces of merchandise. The action figures of the franchise have definitely taken some inspired leaps over the years — and it looks like franchise star Sam Neill is a fan of one of the most recent figures. Recently, Neill took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the Jurassic Park Amber Collection figure ($21.99) for his character, Dr. Alan Grant. As Neill put it, he appreciates that Grant is posed to be "just walking away", and he thinks that "the new hands are way better than the originals."

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Neill
Person
Laura Dern
Person
Colin Trevorrow
Person
Jeff Goldblum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Jurassic World Dominion#Camp Cretaceous
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Movies/Film

Here’s Where You Can Stream or Rent Every ‘Jurassic Park’ Movie

The Jurassic Park movies represent one of the most profitable franchises out there, clocking in at number eight out of the 50 highest grossing properties ever. People love them their dinos, but for some reason, this is still the only significant blockbuster series giving the masses the larger-than-life dinosaur thrills that they clearly need. The successful but somewhat less well-received Jurassic World trilogy is coming to an end in 2022, but one way or another we get the feeling the industry isn’t done with the valuable series just yet.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Sam Neill Explains His Inconsistent Jurassic Park Accent

For the most part, Steven Spielberg’s classic Jurassic Park isn’t a movie that requires or features a great deal of accent work. Most of the ensemble play characters that mirror their own nationalities, with the notable exception of English actor and filmmaker Richard Attenborough as Scottish businessman and doomed theme park operator John Hammond, as well as whatever Sam Neill is doing anytime Alan Grant opens his mouth.
MoviesMovieWeb

Finch First Look Teams Tom Hanks, a Dog and a Robot in Sci-Fi Tearjerker

Apple Original Films has just released a first look at the upcoming sci-fi drama Finch, starring Tom Hanks, Caleb Landry Jones and Skeet Ulrich. The image shows a pensive Hanks joined with his dog and robot, getting ready to embark on a quest across the harsh landscape in a post-apocalyptic world. The mission is to build a robot to save a dog after his person is gone. Gimme the tissues!
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Leonardo DiCaprio Movie Just Hit Netflix

It’s been a long time since Hollywood viewed the Western as a hot commodity, so it was only fitting that someone with such a love of cinema history, the genre itself and its spaghetti variant would come along to deliver the best oater the business had seen in a long time.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Bomb: Scarlett Johansson goes from Marvel to DC after her fight with Disney?

Scarlett Johansson She has earned the recognition of being one of the most popular actresses in the world, something that is due in part to her participation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There he played Black Widow, character who had his movie recently, and led to a legal dispute with Disney for a problem in your contract. For this reason would you go to DC Comics?
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Indy100

Quentin Tarantino’s mum gives classiest response after director admits he hasn’t given her ‘a penny’

Quentin Tarantino’s mother has responded in the classiest fashion after her son publicly admitted that he hasn’t given her “a penny” of his fortune. The award-winning director, worth an estimated $120 million, revealed to Billions co-creator Brian Koppelman on his podcast The Moment that he had vowed never to give her his money after she made negative comments about him pursuing a writing career when he was a child.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Debra Winger talks about dropping out of ‘A League of Their Own’ over Madonna casting

Debra Winger dropped out of 1992’s A League of Their Own because she didn’t want to act with Madonna. The straight-shooting actress, 66, gave a wide-ranging interview to The Telegraph, including discussing how she was supposed to be a Rockford Peach — specifically Dottie Hinson — and spent three months training with the Chicago Cubs for the role. However, when the Material Girl was cast as “All the Way” Mae Mordabito, the three-time Academy Award nominee bailed, accusing director Penny Marshall of “making an Elvis film.” Winger’s role went to Geena Davis, but she collected a paycheck anyway.
Popculture

Matthew McConaughey Hygiene Myth Debunked by 'Community' Star

Alright, alright, alright, it's time to settle something. Does Matthew McConaughey smell good or bad? According to Yvette Nicole Brown, he does not smell bad. Fans were shocked years ago when he admitted that he hasn't worn deodorant in over 35-years, leaving several to wonder what he truly smelled like if he wasn't covering up the body odor.
Moviesepicstream.com

Taika Waititi Discusses New Star Wars Movie

While everyone’s favorite faraway galaxy expands on Disney+, with upcoming shows such as Star Wars: Visions, Ahsoka, Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Book of Boba Fett, The Bad Batch Season 2, and The Mandalorian Season 3, it looks like Disney and Lucasfilm aren’t neglecting the more cinematic side of that universe either. While we know that Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins will be directing Rogue Squadrons, which is set for release in December 2023, in a recent interview with WIRED, director Taika Waititi discussed his own upcoming Star Wars movie.
MoviesBenzinga

Deadpool Bambi Crossover? Disney Says No To Ryan Reynolds

Short movies and movie scenes being played before Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) movies and after the end credits is nothing new. But, Ryan Reynolds pitched Disney on a very unique crossover movie. What Happened: Ryan Reynolds pitched Disney on a Deadpool/Bambi crossover to play before “Free Guy,” a movie...

Comments / 0

Community Policy