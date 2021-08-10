Red Sox's Kyle Schwarber: Completes full workout Tuesday

Manager Alex Cora announced that Schwarber (hamstring/groin) completed a full workout Tuesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports. This is excellent news for the Red Sox, as it was reported Sunday that Schwarber would need to have his rehab work scaled back after he experienced tightness in his left groin. Given Cora's update, it sounds as if the slugger is already able to ramp back up the intensity of his workouts, which indicates the previous setback might not postpone his activation much, if at all. Assuming that Schwarber continues to progress well in the coming days, he should remain on track to begin a rehab assignment in the near future as he targets a mid-to-late-August return from the 10-day injured list.