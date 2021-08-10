Cancel
MLB

Red Sox's Kyle Schwarber: Completes full workout Tuesday

 3 days ago

Manager Alex Cora announced that Schwarber (hamstring/groin) completed a full workout Tuesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports. This is excellent news for the Red Sox, as it was reported Sunday that Schwarber would need to have his rehab work scaled back after he experienced tightness in his left groin. Given Cora's update, it sounds as if the slugger is already able to ramp back up the intensity of his workouts, which indicates the previous setback might not postpone his activation much, if at all. Assuming that Schwarber continues to progress well in the coming days, he should remain on track to begin a rehab assignment in the near future as he targets a mid-to-late-August return from the 10-day injured list.

Comments / 0

MLBPosted by
NESN

Here’s First Thing Kyle Schwarber Told Red Sox Execs After Trade

Kyle Schwarber is pleased with how things shook out for him leading up to the Major League Baseball trade deadline. The 2021 All-Star expressed as much when he spoke with members of the Red Sox front office upon being traded to Boston. Chaim Bloom on Friday peeled back the curtain on his team’s initial conversation with the veteran slugger.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Kyle Schwarber Already Friends With One Of His Red Sox Teammates

Kyle Schwarber won’t have to tackle his first days in Boston by himself. Sure, the Red Sox’s trade-deadline acquisition can seek solace in being a newcomer with Hansel Robles and Austin Davis, the pair of relief pitchers Boston added Friday. But according to manager Alex Cora, the former Washington National already has a relationship with one of his new teammates.
MLBNBC Sports

Chaim Bloom has a hot take about Red Sox' Kyle Schwarber trade

If you ask some Boston fans, the Red Sox wasted a golden opportunity at the MLB trade deadline while their rivals got better. If you ask Chaim Bloom, his team acquired the best hitter on the market. During a recent appearance on Barstool Sports' "Section 10" podcast, Boston's chief baseball...
MLBOver the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Kyle Schwarber, Hansel Robles, José Berríos

The Red Sox added two more pitchers for the bullpen before the Trading Deadline. On the one hand, it addressed a need. On the other, they weren’t major additions. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe) Can Kyle Schwarber be the next Steve Pearce? We could look at this deadline much differently if...
MLBOver the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Kyle Schwarber, Jarren Duran, Blaze Jordan

Kyle Schwarber could be in for a lot of outfield work once he gets back since Jarren Duran hasn’t had the best start to his MLB career, producing just a 33 wRC+ in his first 48 plate appearances as a major leaguer. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston) While Duran finally...
MLBBoston Herald

Red Sox’ Kyle Schwarber suffers injury setback due to groin tightness

Kyle Schwarber’s recovery from a hamstring injury has been slowed down as the Red Sox’ newest addition felt a problem with his groin this week. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom told the Herald that Schwarber’s groin tightened up on him while ramping up his activity, but he’s “doing fine overall.”
MLBwcn247.com

Sale and Schwarber moving closer to joining Red Sox

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla, (AP) — Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale will make a fifth minor league rehab start later this week for Triple-A Worcester as he moves closer to pitching in the majors for the first time since August 2019. Sale had Tommy John surgery in March 2020. Manager Alex Cora says the team will re-address the situation after the start but added that Sale is getting close to being back. Sale allowed one run over five innings Saturday for Worcester. Recently acquired slugger Kyle Schwarber, currently sidelined by a hamstring injury, will take part in an off-day workout Monday in Detroit and is nearing a rehab assignment.
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox: Dissecting the pros and cons of the Kyle Schwarber trade

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 30: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Washington Nationals bats against the Tampa Bay Rays at Nationals Park on June 30, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) A look at the Red Sox Kyle Schwarber deal. Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox finally pulled...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox: Is Kyle Schwarber the answer to Boston’s first base riddle?

Is Kyle Schwarber the answer to Red Sox’s first base failures?. The Red Sox management and Chaim Bloom have admitted to failure. The failure has been on display daily, and it is first base. Many have tried, and all have failed. You know the drill – worst in all of MLB at the sack. And now all three have been sacked or facing it.
MLBprovidencejournal.com

Red Sox trade for Schwarber, two pitchers

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox got All-Star slugger Kyle Schwarber from the Washington Nationals for a minor-league pitcher late Thursday night, then added a pair of pitchers on Friday, ahead of the major-league trade deadline. The Schwarber trade was announced after the AL East-leading Red Sox lost to Toronto,...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Boston Red Sox: Kyle Schwarber a low-risk, high-reward addition

Blockbuster trades went elsewhere. A trade for a starting pitcher did not materialize. The best of the three trades the Boston Red Sox made involved an injured player. A trade that possibly carries the lowest risk in this underwhelming trade deadline for Boston. The trade for outfielder Kyle Schwarber might...
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox Trade Deadline: What Kyle Schwarber brings to Boston

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 28: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Washington Nationals hits a home run against the New York Mets at Nationals Park on June 28, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images) Red Sox make late-night trade for Kyle Schwarber. With bated breath, Red Sox Nation...
MLBMLB

Schwarber 'not too long' from Red Sox debut

ST. PETERSBURG -- Now that the Red Sox have Kyle Schwarber’s big bat in their possession, there is one question on everyone’s mind:. “It's not going to be too long,” said Schwarber, who was acquired from the Nationals on Thursday night. “We'll probably go out and rehab here maybe pretty soon and then see how that goes and could be back before you know it. Trust me, I'm itching to get back out; it's been too long. I'm ready to get back out there and play baseball again and play some winning baseball.”
MLBOver the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Chaim Bloom, Tyler Glasnow, Kyle Schwarber

The last 48 hours before the trading deadline was absolute madness as a fan. It was also a roller coaster for Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom and the rest of the front office. (Chad Jennings; The Athletic) Even with some rest and rehab, it appears that Tampa Bay...
MLBnbcboston.com

Jarren Duran's Struggles May Justify Red Sox' Kyle Schwarber Acquisition

Tomase: Duran's struggles may hint at why Sox acquired Schwarber originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Jarren Duran's athleticism is absurd, as he demonstrated during a pair of recent hustle plays -- first by taking second on a booted groundball that barely escaped the infield vs. the Yankees, and then on his inside-the-park home run that wasn't vs. the Blue Jays.
MLBBoston Herald

Red Sox will give Kyle Schwarber a look at first base: ‘I wouldn’t bet against him’

When the Red Sox got Kyle Schwarber on the phone Thursday night shortly after trading for him, the excitement was buzzing through the All-Star outfielder’s voice. With how busy things were leading into Friday’s trade deadline, general manager Brian O’Halloran spoke to Schwarber first, then chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom had a quick conversation with him.
MLBchatsports.com

3 things to know about newly acquired Red Sox outfielder Kyle Schwarber

The Red Sox jumped in on what has been a busy July of trades in Major League Baseball with the Thursday addition of All-Star outfielder Kyle Schwarber from the Nationals. Schwarber, 28, was acquired from Washington in exchange for right-handed pitcher Aldo Ramirez. The power-hitting outfielder is currently on the...

