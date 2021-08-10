Cancel
Annandale-on-hudson, NY

Bard High School Early College Receives $1.5 Million Grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies to Bolster Early College Success in the Baltimore Public School System

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBard High School Early College in Baltimore has received a $1.5 million grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies to expand its academic curriculum and deepen its student guidance programs to better support Baltimore City Public School students pursuing early college credits and degrees at Bard College. Bard High School Early College (Bard Baltimore) is the only degree-granting early college high school in the district, seeks to improve the transition from high school to college and increase access and success in higher education, particularly for students from low-income and historically underrepresented communities.

