Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Let’s make roller skating an Olympic sport

By Arlene Jones
oakpark.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there’s one thing Chicago does well, it’s roller skating! Every day on social media, there are those who recall the heyday of the best skating rinks around. As a teen I went to the Norridge skating rink. As an adult, I went to Rainbow Skating Rink. So it was very wonderful to hear about the roller rink they opened off Pulaski and Madison. No, it’s not an independent building with an indoor rink but rather an outdoor apparatus placed on a previously empty lot. As I watched the news report, the police commander said it is also a safe space. They host movies there at night and the children are flocking. The citizens of Chicago should demand of every person who breathes air on Earth, that this spot remain a safe space. Our children deserve it!

www.oakpark.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Pulaski, IL
City
Madison, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roller Skating#Olympic Sport#Olympics#Ice Skating#Ice Rink#The Austin Weekly News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Odessa, TXyourbasin.com

MCM Ice to transition to roller skate rink

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Music City Mall said in a news conference Friday, it will replace its ice rink with a “state-of-the-art” roller rink. This decision comes after a mechanical failure that rendered the ice rink inoperable last month. MCM says it is committed to being a fun, safe environment for...
Long Branch, NJheraldmailmedia.com

I guess that I miss roller skating

When I was about 5 1/2 years old, my parents, younger twin sisters and I moved from our apartment less than a mile from the beach in Long Branch, N.J. We settled a few miles away in the pretty much purely residential borough of West Long Branch. Our split-level three-bedroom house was ideally located, a five-minute walk to my elementary school, and a 10-minute walk from Shore Regional High School, which would be built a few years before I entered ninth grade.
Highsnobiety

"Danish Destroyer" Rune Glifberg Talks Olympic Skating's Big Moment

Skateboarding was once a niche activity. Back in the day, your average person would be hard-pressed to name anyone other than Tony Hawk as a notable member of the scene –– but there’s since been a board-based renaissance. From the Palace Skateboards alumni taking over Instagram with their shameless stunt videos to the likes of female skateboarding icons Annie Guglia and Sky Brown helping to shift contemporary attitudes, the activity has entered a new era.
Posted by
Reuters

Skateboarding-Battle of the teens as park skating makes Olympic debut

TOKYO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Teen skaters soared through the preliminaries of the women's park competition on Wednesday, with Japan's Misugu Okamoto and Britain's Sky Brown advancing to the finals in top spots as the discipline makes a lively debut at the Tokyo Olympics. Okamoto, 15, will enter the finals...
literock969.com

You Can Roller Skate at the Wells Fargo Center for the First Time Ever

The Wells Fargo Center is doing something they have never done before and I think a lot of people are going to be really excited about it. The Wells Fargo Center just announced that for one day in August, you will be able to roller skate on the arena floor. The Wells Fargo Center will turn into a skating rink on August 28th from 3pm-10pm.
101.9 KELO-FM

When in doubt, skate it out: New York roller skaters boogie stress away

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Roller skaters flocked to New York City’s Central Park on a hot summer afternoon to sweat out their stress, twirling, shimmying and doing the splits as a DJ pumped out party tunes. Lynna Davis, vice president of the Central Park Dance Association, said the skaters needed...
Sarasota, FLPaste Magazine

Streamlined Skating Game The Ramp Makes Me Want to See More Minimalist Sports Games

I’m not a fan of pain, so I don’t skate. Sometimes I wish I did—or that I forced myself to when I was prime skating age, which almost overlapped with its major boom period in the ‘80s, when it first penetrated the cultural consciousness. I had a skateboard, because every kid had a skateboard, but it was a hand-me-down from the ‘70s, a small, plastic oval on four cracking wheels that barely still rolled. No, I didn’t skate: I was a scooter kid. I kicked that scooter up and down the mean streets of suburban Sarasota, from one end of Biltmore Drive to another, all the way up to the Kwik Stop on Tamiami Trail. I was a god-damned nerd.
Kankakee Daily Journal

Mason's Musings: The current emotional roller coaster for Chicago sports fans

For the past week or so, ESPN has helped the Olympics fill background noise as we start to prepare for the ever-approaching fall prep sports season. Seemingly each day, some sort of major news has come across the bottom ticker during episodes of “¿Highly Questionable?” and “The Jump” that pertains to one of the handful of professional sports teams just up Interstate 57.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

As karate makes Olympic debut, RGV masters show the art of the sport

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With karate making its Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games, Rio Grande Valley karate masters show the public the art within the sport. The art of karate goes back thousands of years using unique techniques. The category Karate Kata is the art of practicing correct forms...
Boulder, COClimbing

Let’s Celebrate Brooke Raboutou, She Rocked Olympic Sport Climbing

My alarm went off at 3 a.m. and I shuffled around making coffee and toast. Badger, my dog, woke up and joined me in the kitchen, yawning. We’d done this before, of course. He knew all about alpine starts. Obviously, we were climbing a mountain, or an icicle, or hiking to a crag that gets morning shade. By the time I had my coffee in hand, Badge was awake and ready to roll. He looked confused, however, when I flipped on the computer and sat down. It was, by far, the earliest I’d ever gotten up to watch TV and Badger soon bailed back to his nest in the dirty clothes and started to snore.
Dayton Daily News

Archdeacon: Greene’s roller-coaster Olympic story gets surprise ending

When it comes to feel-good sports combos, there’s none better around here than Marty and Joe. But I’m not talking about the popular former Cincinnati Reds’ announcers Marty Brennaman and The Ol’ Lefthander, the late Joe Nuxhall. No, this is the heartwarming story of a Massachusetts dentist turned Good Samaritan...
siparent.com

The Top 6 Roller Skating Rinks on Staten Island and Nearby

Roller skating isn’t just a great way for kids to be active and stay healthy, it’s also a fun, inexpensive pastime that the whole family can enjoy. Whether it’s too cold to play outside or it’s too hot to handle the sweltering summer, here’s a list of our favorite roller skating rinks on Staten Island, as well as roller skating rinks in New Jersey.
AnimalsPosted by
Distractify

What Happened to Olympic Horse Saint Boy? Foul Play at the Pentathlon

It wouldn't be the Summer Olympic Games without a scandal or two, and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are no exception. While the games have since concluded, there was an incident toward the end that has left fans wondering about the fate of an Olympic horse named Saint Boy. Here's what happened to the horse, where he is now, and an explanation of the scandal.

Comments / 1

Community Policy