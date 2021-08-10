Let’s make roller skating an Olympic sport

If there’s one thing Chicago does well, it’s roller skating! Every day on social media, there are those who recall the heyday of the best skating rinks around. As a teen I went to the Norridge skating rink. As an adult, I went to Rainbow Skating Rink. So it was very wonderful to hear about the roller rink they opened off Pulaski and Madison. No, it’s not an independent building with an indoor rink but rather an outdoor apparatus placed on a previously empty lot. As I watched the news report, the police commander said it is also a safe space. They host movies there at night and the children are flocking. The citizens of Chicago should demand of every person who breathes air on Earth, that this spot remain a safe space. Our children deserve it!