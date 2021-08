JOHNSON CITY — The city of Johnson City is now requiring employees and visitors to wear face masks in all of its municipal facilities to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. “With a low vaccination rate and the highly contagious delta variant, COVID-19 is again spreading rapidly in our community,” City Manager Pete Peterson said in a news release on Tuesday. “The responsible thing for all of us to do is to take the precautions we know to be helpful in limiting transmission. In addition to wearing masks, we ask everyone to practice social distancing, wash hands and stay home if you’re sick.”