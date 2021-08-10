Sacramento jazz musician Bob Ringwald has died at age 80

Bob Ringwald, the Sacramento based musician, known to the world as the actress Molly Ringwald’s father, and to many of our readers as a friend in jazz, died on August 3rd, he was 80 years old. His eyesight issues were recognized in his infancy, and by the time he was a teenager he was blind. His famous daughter says in his obituary, published in The Sacramento Bee, “Though he never wanted to be defined by his blindness, he couldn’t help being an ambassador for changing the perception of what is possible to do while living with a disability.”