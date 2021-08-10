Boise State football: Roster revelations

It’s gotten to the point that if Stefan Cobbs is not the breakout wide receiver for Boise State this season, it’ll be a colossal disappointment. Cobbs’ name came up all through spring football. It came up last week as coach Andy Avalos previewed fall camp. And it came up again Sunday, a few practices into camp. Who’s going to mesh with Khalil Shakir and CT Thomas to take the wide receiver corps over the top? "I think Stef Cobbs is that guy," said quarterback Hank Bachmeier. B.J. Rains of the Idaho Press tweeted that Bachmeier soundbite, and cornerback Markel Reed had the crowning response: “He is that guy lol i go against it everyday.” Stefan Cobbs. Junior from Fort Worth, TX. With seven career catches for 129 yards and a touchdown. Is the hype real? Is the sky the limit? Here we go.