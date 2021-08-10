Cancel
UFC

Ex-Bellator champ Julia Budd a free agent; in talks with PFL and open to UFC

By Mike Bohn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

PORT MOODY, B.C. – For the first time in more than seven years, Julia Budd is not contractually tied to any MMA organization.

The former longtime Bellator women’s featherweight champion fought out her contract with a split decision win over Dayana Silva at Bellator 257 in April, and now has the freedom to test the waters and explore her potential options.

Budd (15-3 MMA, 9-1 BMMA) said she wasn’t disgruntled with Bellator – and is open to returning – but thought the timing was right to investigate her value on the open market.

“I fought out my contract,” Budd told MMA Junkie on Tuesday. “I wanted to do this. I wanted to be a free agent. I haven’t been a free agent in over seven years so it was something that I wanted to do. … At this stage of my career, I’m looking for big fights, money, being valued with the organization, and conversation. I think as being a four-time champion for Bellator I deserve that sit down with Scott Coker and seeing what the next step for my career is there, if that’s an opportunity. It’s all of the above.”

When Budd debuted with Bellator in early 2015, it was essentially the lone party in town for the women’s featherweight division. The sport has evolved rapidly over the past half-decade, however, and now essentially every major organization employs some version of the higher female weight classes.

PFL, in particular, is a company that has caught Budd’s eye after speaking to the brass. She said she currently walks around at roughly 165 pounds, so the potential of fighting at women’s lightweight is quite intriguing to her. PFL’s season format also provides a firm blueprint on what the yearly fighting schedule would look like, and the $1 million prize at the end of the season is a strong incentive, as well.

With 2019 PFL lightweight champion Kayla Harrison on the cusp of her own free agency at the conclusion of this season, a signing like Budd, who is No. 3 in the latest USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie women’s featherweight rankings and No. 13 pound-for-pound, could motivate Harrison to stick around.

“I think she’s good – I’ve been watching her,” Budd said. “I think what she’s been doing has been good and I think she’s going to come out on top again for this division for this 2021 season.”

Budd can’t turn her nose up at the UFC, either. Although the women’s featherweight division is thin, the exposure of fighting inside the octagon is a different level than other MMA organizations. Moreover, the weight class is ruled by Amanda Nunes, who scored a 14-second knockout of Budd under the now-defunct Strikeforce banner in what was Budd’s second pro MMA fight in January 2011.

In addition to the others, a conversation with the UFC brass is definitely on Budd’s list of desires, she said.

“It would be good to talk to (the UFC), it would be good to talk to PFL and Bellator,” Budd said. “But I want those top fights. I would love to be fighting for the UFC title, in the PFL tournament. Just the schedule of that is exciting. Then obviously with Bellator. I know for a fact Budd vs. (Cris) Cyborg 2 would be amazing. If the right opportunity at any of those organizations came along (I would be interested).”

The idea of returning to Bellator is not off the table for Budd, she said. She would very much like to rematch Cyborg, who handed the Canadian her only loss in the past decade at Bellator 238 in January 2020. Bellator’s investment in Budd has generated a feeling of loyalty, and a conversation with Bellator president Scott Coker and Showtime’s Stephen Espinoza is something that could sway Budd into staying put.

“Bellator is my home,” Budd said. “It’s been great over the years. It’s close to my heart. I helped build that division. I was the first female with Marlon (Coenen) that they signed for the 145-pound division, so it’s close to my heart. I still love Bellator, but I’d like to see what else is out there.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1USAy3_0bNcaMS500

