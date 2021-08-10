Cancel
For Coffee, One French Press Stands Above The Rest

By Emily Weaver
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll prices are current as of time of publication. If you click a link and buy a product from a merchant, we may be paid an affiliate commission. We can't stress this enough: The Veken French Press Coffee Maker is not like other French presses. Besides being the most affordable of its kind, the Veken French press from Amazon offers coffee lovers a unique coffee-making experience, thanks to its transparent, borosilicate glass beaker. Unlike other coffee makers, this French press allows users to watch the coffee-making process from start to finish as the "hot water and coffee grounds separate" to produce a piping mug of pure happiness.

