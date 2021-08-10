Cancel
Half-Scot Hannah Green Excited for Return to Mother's Homeland

By LPGA Communications
LPGA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHannah Green jetted from the Olympic Games in Tokyo straight to Scotland for the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, where she is joined by 30 Tokyo 2020 Olympians in this week’s field. When asked if the major champion felt any jet lag heading into her first LPGA Tour event since the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Green chuckled. Bouncing around the world is in the nature of the LPGA Tour, but Green said she has enjoyed some much-deserved rest since landing Sunday night from one of the most memorable experiences of her career. After not touching the clubs for five weeks, Green finished in a tie for fifth at Kawsumigaseki Country Club. Despite missing out on a medal, the 24-year-old said she has felt the impact over the past few days from representing Australia on the Olympic stage.

