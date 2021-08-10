New policy allows Amazon customers to complain directly to online retail giant
Amazon customers can soon raise a stink directly with Amazon if they buy a faulty product from one of the company’s third party sellers. The online giant has updated its complaint and returns policy to allow customers to complain directly to the Seattle retailer if they believe a product they bought on the site caused them property damage or that they have been harmed by it, according to a Tuesday blog post.nypost.com
