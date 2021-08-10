11 Unique Things To Do In Modesto

A trip across the Central Valley is incomplete without stopping in Modesto. A little over a two-hour drive from Yosemite National Park, this place is all about that small-town charm you so desperately crave—if you’ve seen George Lucas’ American Graffiti, you know what we mean. From historic museums and family-friendly fun to hiking trails and scenic drives, now’s the time to take a break from big cities and head to Stanislaus County. Without further ado, are you ready for all the fun things to do in Modesto?