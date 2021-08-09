Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Doc Rivers reacts to the new additions Sixers made to their roster

By Ky Carlin
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bSXQX_0bNcYkR900
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers have not been too active in free agency, opting for smaller moves to help the team in the big picture.

Philadelphia brought back Furkan Korkmaz and Danny Green on team-friendly deals. The Sixers added Jaden Springer through the draft and signed Andre Drummond and Georges Niang. Those new additions could help the team’s stars get the job done in the playoffs.

As the team gets set for summer league in Las Vegas on Monday against the Dallas Mavericks, coach Doc Rivers joined NBATV’s Rebecca Haarlow for an in-game interview, and he was asked about the team’s new additions.

Rivers on Springer and his possible role:

It’s just so early. I’m just happy to get him. I thought we were lucky that we can get him in the draft, we got him. His family history, me and his dad. I’ve known his dad for a long time. We were in the McDonald’s All-American team together, so, yeah, it’s a lot of players at that position, but, listen, it’s a competition. That’s for sure.

Then, Rivers was asked about Drummond and what he can bring behind Joel Embiid:

I think it’s a great place for him. Obviously, I’m biased, but having him and Joel, just think of that. Joel goes off the floor, Drummond comes on the floor. We’re gonna be protective of Joel so in the games Joel misses, we’re gonna have Andre Drummond starting in those games. That’s gonna make us all feel good all the time.

Finally, Haarlow asked Rivers about the addition of Niang who can be a good 3-point shooter off the bench:

More character, veteran toughness, a shooter. We have the star power, it now is gonna come down on the fringe guys that we can bring in that are gonna fit in and play their roles, and Niang is one of those guys.

The Sixers already have the star power in Embiid and — possibly — Ben Simmons heading into the 2021-22 season. Now, they need to find the right role players to move forward. Rivers and the rest of the team believe they have done so with this free agency class.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

28K+
Followers
59K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Furkan Korkmaz
Person
Georges Niang
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Jaden Springer
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Andre Drummond
Person
Rebecca Haarlow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Mavericks#Nbatv#Mcdonald#All American#Sixers Wire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Deadliest Kryptonite For The Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James Is 8-17 Against Danny Green, Anthony Davis Is 2-25 Against Stephen Curry

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to come back with a vengeance next season, after falling to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs. LeBron James will be 37 years old at some point next season, and Anthony Davis is struggling with injuries. But in terms of pure talent on the roster, the Lakers are still the team to beat in the West when healthy.
NBAYardbarker

Andre Drummond explains why he did not re-sign with Lakers

Andre Drummond’s time with the Los Angeles Lakers ended up being very short-lived. Now he is explaining what helped lead to his departure. Drummond, who agreed to a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, addressed his decision not to return to the Lakers in a media session this week. “Times are...
NBAYardbarker

Old Joel Embiid tweet goes viral after Andre Drummond signs with 76ers

Andre Drummond is set to play for his fourth team in three seasons. The two-time All-Star agreed to a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. That means he will be teammates with someone who once called him a “bum.”. Drummond will sign a one-year contract with the Sixers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski...
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Sixers Star Joel Embiid Praises Matisse Thybulle for Olympics Performance

The Philadelphia 76ers didn't have too many prospects in the 2021 Tokyo Olympic games this year. With Furkan Korkmaz's Turkey team failing to qualify for the games, Tobias Harris not making the cut for Team USA, and Ben Simmons withdrawing from the Australian Boomers, Sixers' soon-to-be third-year guard Matisse Thybulle was the only Sixers representative in the games this summer.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Doc Rivers Discusses Sixers Adding Andre Drummond, Georges Niang

The Philadelphia 76ers haven't had the flashiest offseason since the 2021 NBA Draft came and went and the free agency floodgates opened up. Although many reports have indicated the Sixers are looking to make a significant move in the trade market as Ben Simmons is reportedly available, the front office didn't make a huge splash in free agency as they've added two new additions and brought back two other players.
NBAUSA Today

Andre Drummond addition gives Sixers two of league's worst FT shooters

The Philadelphia 76ers made a very interesting move on Tuesday when they signed former All-Star big man Andre Drummond to a 1-year deal. Drummond is a solid center, but considering they already have one bad free-throw shooter, his addition means they now have two of the worst in the league.
NBAchatsports.com

Sixers podcast: Joel Embiid’s health, NBA free agency

Joel Embiid, Sixers (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) On this episode of the Sixer Sense Podcast, we bring you more Philadelphia 76ers talk. With today being the day that free agency officially begins, we offer great discussion about players who are sure to be on the move. First, Lucas...
NBADaily News Of Newburyport

Doc Rivers, Sixers sign Methuen's Niang

A month ago, Georges Niang’s immediate future was caught in the NBA system — which meant his livelihood was put on hold. The Methuen-born NBA free agent had to hit the pause button, basically waiting for trades, the NBA Draft and the big money free agents to get paid. And...
NBAfastphillysports.com

NEW SIXER DRUMMOND ON PLAYING WITH JOJO: ‘NO BEEF, NO-BRAINER!’

Andre Drummond was introduced yesterday and he quickly downplayed his rivalry with Joel Embiid:. “There never was any real beef,” Drummond said. “It’s the game of basketball. We’re both competitors in the way we play. Sometimes we talk. I don’t think it ever goes any further than that. I don’t think there’s any real beef or any kind of malice toward each other.”
NBAlibertyballers.com

The latest Ben Simmons trade rumors: Are the Sixers quietly preparing to “run it back?”

Summer League has provided a wonderful respite from Ben Simmons trade speculation. Flashy play from the Sixers’ young core of Tyrese Maxey, Paul Reed, Isaiah Joe, and others has been a really fun storyline. Then there’s the biggest deal of all, regarding what happens with Simmons. It may feel like the Sixers and their former 1st overall pick have reached a point of no return. Yet we cannot ignore the looming possibility that there could be more basketball ahead for Simmons in Philadelphia. And it might be a good idea for everyone to emotionally prepare themselves for exactly that, especially if Damian Lillard wants to give Portland another chance to win him over.
NBAYardbarker

Will Doc Rivers Start Danny Green or Matisse Thybulle For Sixers?

Doc Rivers has a great problem ahead of the 2021-22 Sixers season. Who should start? Danny Green or Matisse Thybulle?. These last few weeks have left a lot of questions for Sixers fans as the uncertainty of the starting lineup for the 2021-2022 season still looms heavily over the point guard position. With the resigning of Danny Green this past month and Matisse Thybulle cooking it up at the Olympics, it brings up yet another question for this years starting five, “Who will Doc Rivers pick to start?”
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Doc Rivers Impacted Both of Sixers' Free Agent Signings

Creating a desirable destination for players is the name of the game in NBA free agency. While it might come easier for some franchises, all teams do their best to create a situation that will lure free agents to their organization. There are multiple different ways that organizations attempt to...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: Paul Reed is playing for an audience of one

If your nickname is “BBall,” you’d better be able to go. After checking every box possible in his first season in the G-League, Paul Reed has found a new league to dominate in his second season as an NBA player: The Summer League. Whether playing a complementary role next to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy