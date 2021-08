830 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Not only did the San Francisco 49ers have to navigate a pandemic in 2020, to the point of eventually calling Arizona, not the Bay Area, home, but the team endured one of the most injury-plagued campaigns we've witnessed in the last two decades. While no one is using that as an excuse, coaches and players know that a healthy 49ers roster can compete with anyone. That's why everyone is so excited about this year.