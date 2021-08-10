Cancel
Minnesota Ranked in the Top 5 Best States to Have a Baby

By Carly Ross
KFIL Radio
KFIL Radio
 4 days ago
A new survey from WalletHub ranks all 50 states plus Washington DC from the best to the worst states to have a baby. There are different factors that went into these rankings, and Minnesota ended up in the top 5! All of our neighboring states ranked pretty well too. What...

103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

