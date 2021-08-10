Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Normani models bustier made out of artichokes in Allure

By Melissa Minton
Posted by 
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Motivation” singer Normani is on the cover of Allure’s September issue, and posed for her shoot in a series of edible fashions made from real fruits and vegetables. In one shot, she’s covered in fresh artichoke leaves that form a living corset, accessorized with a necklace featuring a blinged-out half of the veg.

pagesix.com

Comments / 0

Page Six

Page Six

40K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Normani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bustier#Artichokes#Allure#Fifth Harmony
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
HOLAUSA

Anitta stuns in her Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue debut

Anitta looks absolutely stunning in the spread for this year’s Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, being photographed on a beach in Hollywood, Florida. The Brazilian superstar, whose full name is Larissa de Macedo Machado, shot to fame in 2013 after releasing her single, “Show das Poderosas” along with an...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Beyoncé Sizzles In A Fitted Denim Jumpsuit For Sexy New Ivy Park Rodeo Ad — See Photo

Giddy up: Beyoncé stuns in a fitted denim jumpsuit for a new ad for Ivy Park’s upcoming western-themed collection, Ivy Park Rodeo. The yeehaw renaissance is still alive and thriving thanks to Beyoncé’s newest Ivy Park collection, Ivy Park Rodeo. In the latest campaign shot, Queen Bey, 39, rocks a fitted denim jumpsuit complete with a dark denim jacket and, of course, cowgirl hat. Because what’s a rodeo without a cowgirl hat? Not a very good one at all.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Ooh La La! Every Time Kourtney Kardashian Has Rocked See-Through and Sheer Tops

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t afraid to bare it all in see-through and sheer tops — and she rocks them pretty well, too. In June 2021, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was photographed in a cropped white tank top with no bra while out for a coffee run with boyfriend Travis Barker. The following month, she flaunted her cleavage in a sheer mesh top with a leather skirt and feathery green heels in a cute selfie snapshot via her Instagram Stories.
CelebritiesPosted by
Page Six

Cardi B and Offset have matching camouflage Birkin bags

Even when they’re wearing camouflage, Cardi B and Offset’s style stands out. The couple carried matching camouflage-print Birkin bags for a shopping trip in LA on Friday, proving that Offset might share his wife’s obsession with the Hermès handbags. While the Migos rapper toted a duffle-sized version of the coveted...
CelebritiesPopSugar

Christina Milian Always Brings the Heat With Her Sexy Music Videos

Christina Milian truly is a triple threat. On top of starring in some of our favorite rom-coms — including her upcoming Netflix film Resort to Love — the 39-year-old has been producing bop after bop since the early 2000s. When she's not showing off her incredible vocals on tracks like "AM to PM" and "Dip It Low," she's bringing the heat with her dance moves. Though her official YouTube account only features a handful of her music videos over the years, you can bet that they are still jam-packed with sexy moments. Get ready to go down memory lane as you watch some of her sexiest music videos over the years.
Beauty & FashionBillboard

Jay-Z Models Beyoncé's New 'Flex Park' Adidas Collection

Jay-Z is supporting wifey Beyoncé and her upcoming Ivy Park x Adidas collection by modeling the pieces himself. On Tuesday (July 20), the official Ivy Park Instagram account shared a photo of the hip-hop billionaire mean mugging while sporting a neon orange collared shirt and shorts set with three white stripes on the sides. The mogul is also wearing a bucket hat that says "East Hampton NY." Roc Nation exec Lenny Santiago shared the original photo on Instagram.
MusicEW.com

Normani and Cardi B's new 'Wild Side' video is a sexy, chaotic delight

Normani knew you were coming, so she baked a cake. Two long years after releasing her undeniable 2019 single, "Motivation," her latest offering has finally arrived in the form of "Wild Side," a sultry, simmering, bootylicious single complete with a bonkers video featuring Cardi B. Directed by Tanu Muino, the...
Designers & Collectionsluxurylaunches.com

Cardi B shows off her massive Hermès Birkin bag collection with 26 of these coveted beauties

When you are successful, you buy Birkins, or is it the other way round? When you have Birkins, you indeed are successful. At least that’s the way of the rich and famous, and their massive bag collection stands as proof. The trend is prominent as, right from Kylie Jenner, who boasts a gallery full of expensive Hermès Birkin bags, to 28-year-old “WAP” rapper Cardi B, they all love and flaunt a huge Birkin collection. She even gave fans another glimpse at her coveted purse collection on Instagram Tuesday, sharing a snap of her impressive array of Hermès bags. So far, there are 26 and counting, but it is expected that this is not Cardi’s entire collection. Last October, Cardi showcased another set of Birkins, but fans were quick to notice that the hip-hop artist’s collection has increased exponentially since the previous brief glimpse. Could the ‘B’ in Cardi’s name stand for Birkin? I believe so!
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Daily Mail

Miley Cyrus rocks a flannel shirt and contrasting chino pants in a biker-inspired photoshoot for Gucci... after becoming face of brand's fragrance campaign

She is known for her willingness to change up her style in her various promotional materials. And on Saturday afternoon, Miley Cyrus was seen taking on a biker-inspired look in several glamor shots for Gucci that were shared to her Instagram account. The 28-year-old hitmaker was pictured posing in front...
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Lizzo & Cardi B Unleash ‘Rumors’ Music Video Trailer

The countdown is on for Lizzo and Cardi B, who will be premiering their new single ‘Rumors’ in a mere matter of hours. And the ladies are pouring more fuel on the flames of excitement with a titillating trailer. The cinematic visual sees the stars depicted as regal royals (aptly)...
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Surprise! Lizzo Announces Cardi B as Feature on New Single ‘Rumors’

Lizzo has lifted the lid on the guest feature on her upcoming single ‘Rumors’ – and it’s none other than Cardi B. The ‘Truth Hurts’ chart-topper revealed the news of the seismic link-up moments ago. She trumpeted confirmation of the incoming collaboration by way of a creative video call with...
Musicwmagazine.com

Cardi B And Lizzo Are Dripping In Gold Schiaparelli Jewelry In The Art For “Rumors”

Slowly but surely, Cardi B is collaborating with the brightest talent in hip-hop, and we can’t get enough of her duets. And neither can the universe — her collab with Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP,” broke streaming records, become a cultural moment, pissed off conservatives, and spawned a newfound joy for cooking macaroni and cheese. “Wild Side,” her single with Normani, ushered in a comeback for the hyper-talented former Fifth Harmony singer. Now, Cardi is partnering with another icon in her own right, Lizzo, and from song artwork, we’re in for another over-the-top glamorous stylistic ride.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Dua Lipa Boldly Masters This Complicated Bralette Outfit

Dua Lipa is serious about sticking to her fun, eclectic taste in fashion. When it comes to her personal style, she always opts for the unexpected, whether that be a pair of abstract-printed pants or a glittery butterfly motif dress. This year alone, the star arguably kicked off the infectious cutout trend with her vacation dress and convinced all her fans to invest in some maximalist jewelry and baby tees. On July 23, the singer was back with yet another enviable outfit that felt both trendy and elegant. In an Instagram post, Lipa wore a tangy-orange blazer and pants outfit from David Koma. (Seasoned fashion icons such as Jennifer Lopez, Blackpink’s Lisa, and Beyoncé also all love the luxe label.)
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

Christina Milian hasn't aged a day in natural poolside selfie

If, like me, you're currently on a serious Y2K spiral and wondering what your favourite '00s celebs are now up to, I got you. Whether it's Paris Hilton's bombshell waves or Avril Lavigne's age-defying selfies, it seems all our favourite childhood celebs are making their way back onto our Pinterest boards.

Comments / 0

Community Policy