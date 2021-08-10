Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Biden heralds bipartisan Senate infrastructure vote, but hurdles remain

By Eli Stokols
Posted by 
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lp4bK_0bNcWokn00
President Biden discusses the Senate’s approval of the bipartisan infrastructure bill. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

WASHINGTON — President Biden on Tuesday heralded the Senate’s 69-30 vote to pass a $1-trillion infrastructure package, calling it a “generational investment” in roads and bridges and lauding its bipartisan passage as “transformational, important and necessary for democracy to function.”

“After years and years of ‘Infrastructure Weeks,’ we are on the cusp of an infrastructure decade that I truly believe will transform America,” said Biden, repeating a running Washington punch line about his predecessor’s lack of commitment to the issue.

Biden, speaking from the White House’s East Room, touted the bill’s investments — including $550 billion in new spending — and the expected jobs created, framing the accomplishment as proof that he has delivered on his campaign promise to restore a measure of bipartisan comity to Washington. He also thanked the bipartisan group of 10 lawmakers who drew up the initial framework for “keeping their word.” The 19 Republicans who voted for it, he continued, “showed a lot of courage.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bEoPp_0bNcWokn00
President Biden thanked the bipartisan group of 10 lawmakers who drew up the initial framework for “keeping their word.” (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

The final Senate vote, he noted, was more bipartisan than the Senate’s 1956 approval of President Eisenhower’s interstate highway system. “We proved we can still come together to do big things, important things for the American people,” he said.

Securing the Senate vote before the August recess gives the administration — and Democrats back in their districts — the ability to assert that their audacious domestic agenda is on track.

“This is how we build back better,” Biden said. “This bill’s going to make a historic recovery a long-term boom.”

Tucked into Biden’s triumphant rhetoric, however, was an acknowledgement that the work on his infrastructure push is “far from done.”

The House, where Democrats hold just a four-seat majority, still must approve the legislation; Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) has said she won’t bring it up for a vote until the Senate has passed the second component of Biden’s domestic agenda, a $3.5-trillion investment in “human infrastructure” that includes several new benefits for working families and a laundry list of progressive priorities.

Following the vote on the bipartisan bill to repair and improve more traditional infrastructure — roads, bridges, rail lines, broadband networks — the Senate turned immediately to the Democrats’ larger budget bill, with lawmakers who’d spent the morning lauding their ability to work across the aisle snapping right back into their more familiar partisan posture.

Not a single Republican joined the chamber’s 50 Democrats in voting to begin debate on the budget bill. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who raised eyebrows by supporting the bipartisan infrastructure bill, railed against the “reckless taxing and spending spree that was authored by our self-described socialist colleague Chairman Sanders” — a reference to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders — and said it amounted to “playing Russian roulette with our country.”

The bill includes new funding for healthcare, education, family services and environmental programs as well as tax breaks for families, with much of it paid for with tax increases on rich people and corporations.

Promising a robust debate, McConnell also acknowledged that Republicans alone won’t be able to derail the effort as long as all 50 Democrats support the bill. That’s because Democrats aim to pass the measure using the budget reconciliation process that requires 50 votes (not the usual 60), with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Trs4u_0bNcWokn00
Vice President Kamala Harris discusses the infrastructure bill’s approval. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

In a memo shared with reporters Tuesday, Biden’s national economic advisor, Brian Deese, said both bills amount to critical investments “in the long-run potential of our economy,” arguing that the second bill in particular will pay long-term dividends. Direct investments in low-income children’s health and education, he said, “are among the very highest return activities in which we as a country can invest.”

Pelosi, by denying the bipartisan bill a House vote until the Senate approves the larger bill, is looking to satisfy progressives in her caucus who are passionate about what’s in the budget measure, including resources to combat poverty, income inequality and climate change. The strategy is also an effort to maintain some leverage over moderate Democratic senators, who are invested in the bipartisan bill, in the hopes of preventing them from watering down the larger package.

Asked about the tricky legislative maneuvering required to pass both bills, Biden expressed optimism that the Senate would eventually pass “a significant portion, if not all” of the proposed budget bill.

“I think we will get enough Democrats to vote for it,” he said. “And I think the House will eventually put two bills on my desk.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hVpus_0bNcWokn00
President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris exit the White House East Room after delivering their remarks. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Copyright © 1881-2021. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
205K+
Followers
42K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Brian Deese
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Heralds#Economy#Democrats#The White House#Republicans#American#House#Russian#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Pelosi threatens to destroy Democrats' infrastructure success

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying singlehandedly to force through a massive $3.5 trillion spending proposal by holding hostage a bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed the Senate this week. Unfortunately for her, there are still a few members left in the Democratic caucus with some common sense. Nine centrist House...
Congress & CourtsCNET

Senate passes $1 trillion infrastructure bill. Here's what that means for you

After months of negotiations within the Senate, it finally approved a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal by a 69-30 vote on Tuesday. According to the White House, the package includes nearly $550 billion in new spending and could mean millions of new jobs over the next decade through federal investments in roads and bridges, broadband internet, public transit and electric utilities. The next step is for the House of Representatives to review the bill, so there will likely be many hurdles ahead.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

The infrastructure bill just saved the filibuster — and made it more likely Republicans will take back the House and Senate

With passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill this week, Senate Republicans have scored a policy and political trifecta: They have saved the filibuster, complicated Democrats’ plans to pass their partisan $3.5 trillion non-infrastructure spending package and made it more likely that the GOP will take back the House and Senate next year.
Congress & Courtsnewstalkflorida.com

Senate Unanimously Votes 99-0 Against Defunding The Police. 95 Senators Voted to also fund the hiring of over 100,000 nationwide

The Senate early Wednesday unanimously approved an amendment to its proposed budget that opposed defunding the police. The amendment, offered by Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville, came during the Senate’s overnight vote-a-rama, a marathon session during consideration of Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget where members can offer unlimited amendments. While the votes are non-binding, they can sometimes be politically tricky for senators as their colleagues force on-the-record positions on contentious issues.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Deseret News

Who is right on infrastructure, Mitt Romney or Mike Lee?

All eyes in Washington this week were on the $1.2 trillion bipartisan Senate infrastructure legislation passed on Tuesday. It’s particularly interesting to us because Utah Republican Sens. Mike Lee and Mitt Romney have been very visible on this high-profile legislation — but on opposite sides. We explore the political intrigue.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip

The passage of a sweeping infrastructure plan in the Senate on Tuesday gives both parties plenty of ammunition heading into a midterm campaign season -- look no further than the most competitive Senate seats for how that will play out.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

'This is a gift': Democrat Cory Booker PRAISES GOP's Tommy Tuberville for proposal to punish localities that defund the police that passes through the Senate 99-0

Democratic Sen. Cory Booker gave an impassioned speech on the Senate floor Tuesday night thanking his Alabama Republican colleague for introducing an amendment that would punish localities that defunded the police. 'I am so excited. This is perhaps the highlight of this long and painful and tortuous night. This is...
Congress & Courtsokcfox.com

Republican senators vow to vote against raising debt ceiling

WASHINGTON (SBG) — A majority of Senate Republicans on Wednesday vowed not to help Democrats raise the debt ceiling after they approved a $3.5 trillion budget proposal along party lines. Republicans have blasted Democrats’ spending plan as wasteful and said it would fuel inflation and harm the economy. In an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy