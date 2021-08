Head on over to B&H and grab the WD Elements 14TB hard drive on sale for $259.99. It's going for $380, but if you clip the $120 off on-page coupon you can get it down to that new price. This is a crazy low price if you consider the 12TB version is still $270. So you're paying $10 less and getting 2TB more. Basically free storage for all your media. This price is also better than the last deals we shared on the same drive. If you were interested in yesterday's major hard drive deal that has since expired, today's a second chance for you. The sale today is part of B&H's DealZone, so these savings won't last very long either.