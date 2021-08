A report released Monday by the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is being described as a “code red for humanity.” The report is a combined work of well over two hundred scientists from all over the world and says fossil fuel burning and deforestation is causing a rapid rise in the temperature of the atmosphere, oceans and land but says there is time to change course. FOX’s Trey Yingst speaks to Dan Rabinowitz, Professor of Sociology and Anthropology at Tel Aviv University, who says the report issues clear warnings of extreme weather in years to come.