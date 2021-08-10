Cancel
College Sports

Which Duke basketball target will be next to commit?

Cover picture for the articleDuke basketball coach Jon Scheyer (Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports) Will Duke basketball receive more good recruiting news before summer’s end?. Recent commitments from four-star power forward Kyle Filipowski and five-star small forward Dariq Whitehead guarantee a solid Duke basketball recruiting haul. After all, Filipowski and Whitehead rose this week to No. 31 and No. 4 overall, respectively, on the 247Sports 2022 Composite.

Jon Scheyer
Paolo Banchero
#Duke Basketball#Usa Today Sports#Nell Redmond Usa
