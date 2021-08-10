Guest Opinion: Milton Slater: Wisdom at the end of life
In 1980, 2% of the population of the U.S. reached the age of 90. Today the percentage is 4.7, and is expected to rise to 10% by 2050. That is certainly encouraging news. However, living longer has little to do with the quality of life that we will experience when that milestone has been achieved. If we have observed aging friends and relatives who have made it to 90, it’s more than likely that we have witnessed the overwhelming majority suffering from burn-out.www.dailycamera.com
Comments / 0