Court documents show suspects in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer also planned to attack governors of Ohio, Virginia

By FOX 17
 3 days ago
New court documents show the suspects in the plot to kidnap and kill Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer were also planning to attack the governors of Ohio and Virginia.

That detail was revealed Tuesday in newly filed paperwork.

Investigators say in June 2020 Adam Fox and Barry Croft attended a meeting with militia activists from multiple states.

During that meeting, the group proposed attacking the governors of Michigan, Ohio and Virginia.

Croft reportedly brought and displayed a homemade explosive device that would be used in the plan.

He also referred to himself as a "terrorist."

Tuesday’s filing was in response to the defendants arguing entrapment.

Prosecutors disagree saying that the meeting happened a month before undercover agents got involved.

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

