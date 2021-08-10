Cancel
NFL

Jets' pass rush getting a little too close to Zach Wilson

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Newsday
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Zach Wilson continues to be under pressure in practice, but on one play a pass rusher got a little too close for Robert Saleh’s liking. The rookie quarterback smacked his hand on a defensive player’s helmet while attempting a pass Tuesday. Wilson shook it as he came off and then spoke to a trainer and Saleh. Wilson returned for the next series and made a strong throw to Jamison Crowder for a big gain.

www.newsday.com

Marcus Maye
#The Jets#American Football
