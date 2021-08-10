Jets' pass rush getting a little too close to Zach Wilson

Observations from Jets training camp on Tuesday. Rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore continues to build chemistry with first-round pick Zach Wilson. The QB under-threw Moore during a one-on-one drill before going back to him a few plays later and finding him on a similar route. “He comes back and I said ‘I have to get that out there for you.’ And he’s like, ‘Let’s get it again.’ And I was like, ‘Yep, let’s get it again!’ That’s what practice is for,” Wilson said.