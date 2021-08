Parsons has been one of the standout defensive players so far in training camp for the Cowboys, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. New defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has not taken it easy on the rookie, deploying him in several different positions and situations, but so far Parsons has risen to every challenge. Dallas has a wealth of talent at linebacker with Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith returning and Keanu Neal joining the unit after playing under Quinn in Atlanta, but Parsons may have the highest IDP ceiling of them.