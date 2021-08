The Mets suffered another disheartening, demoralizing, and downright despicable defeat down in Miami against the Marlins at loanDepot Park, this time falling 4-2 to their last-place opponent. In doing so, they lost three out of four games in Florida, and saw their division lead shrink to just a half-game. This is not the way the envisioned things going ahead of their upcoming series against the Phillies, and with 14 straight games against the Dodgers and Giants later this month, this is, quite frankly, not something they could afford.