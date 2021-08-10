AUGUST USED BOOK SALE AT THE LIBRARY

A book sale is not a new idea in Greenbelt. Annual book sales were happening around Greenbelt even as early as 1948 when the town was still new, according to the archives of the Greenbelt Cooperator. The Greenbelt Elementary School (GES) is taking their annual book sale into the new decade with their hybrid Labor Day Book Sale. During the 2021 Labor Day Festival, the GES Parent and Teacher Association (PTA) will be manning (inperson) their book-laden tables on Friday night, September 3; Saturday, September 4; and Monday, September 6. For those still not comfortable with crowds, those with mobility issues or those who just want to stop by their neighbors’ yard for a good “new” book, there is a second option.