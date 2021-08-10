Texas Monthly BBQ Road Trip Should Come to Wichita Falls

Eddie Hill may not have been born in Wichita Falls, but he has called this place home for many years. The Museum of North Texas History will be honoring him this October. If you want to talk about someone who has the need for speed. That would be Eddie Hill. For decades he was not just winning drag races on land, but he also won on boat as well. He is the only person to concurrently hold speed records in both. He has raced in NINE different decades dating all the way back to the 1940's.